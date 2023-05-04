RACINE — The Racine American Association of University Women is hosting the first of its annual book sales this month.

For the last 13 years, the Racine AAUW has held a book sale four weekends each year in the basement of the West Racine CVS, 1122 West Blvd., to help benefit higher education for women.

This season’s sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through May 6 and May 11-13.

The AAUW accepts donation of books, CDs and puzzles year-round, then sells the items, most for $1-2, during the events.

Proceeds from the sale will fund scholarships for local women.

Another book sale is scheduled for November, with random pop-up sales happening throughout the year.

For more information, visit racine-wi.aauw.net.

