RACINE — The Greater Racine community and organizations interested in racial justice work and anti-racism efforts are invited to attend “Race to End Racism,” a half-day event focusing on guided table discussions on topics such as implicit bias, mass incarceration, and race and education. The purpose of this event is to foster a community dialogue on local racial justice issues by bringing in expert speakers and providing space to discuss implications and solutions for the Racine area.

The event will take place at from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.

Speakers are: "Implicit Bias," John Tate II, Racine alderman; "Mass Incarceration," Carl Fields, community organizer for EXPO (Ex-incarcerated People Organizing); and a race and education panel.

Sessions will be followed by a call to action, which will include a number of ways for community members to get involved. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Additionally, a children’s workshop on Peace Learning Circles (age 5-12) will be available for families.

To register to attend, go to https://goo.gl/forms/zbegc0ugzjQduBFo1.

