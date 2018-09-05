RACINE — The Greater Racine community and organizations interested in racial justice work and anti-racism efforts are invited to attend “Race to End Racism,” a half-day event focusing on guided table discussions on topics such as implicit bias, mass incarceration, and race and education. The purpose of this event is to foster a community dialogue on local racial justice issues by bringing in expert speakers and providing space to discuss implications and solutions for the Racine area.
The event will take place at from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
Speakers are: "Implicit Bias," John Tate II, Racine alderman; "Mass Incarceration," Carl Fields, community organizer for EXPO (Ex-incarcerated People Organizing); and a race and education panel.
Sessions will be followed by a call to action, which will include a number of ways for community members to get involved. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Additionally, a children’s workshop on Peace Learning Circles (age 5-12) will be available for families.
To register to attend, go to https://goo.gl/forms/zbegc0ugzjQduBFo1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.