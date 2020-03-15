RAC NFL: Players approve labor deal, including 17-game season

Soon after the union announced the voting results, it began discussing with the league the planned opening of the 2020 NFL business season on Wednesday with free agency and trades. A delay is possible given league restrictions on travel as a safeguard against the new coronavirus.

Timing and potential format changes for the draft, scheduled in Las Vegas from April 23-25, also could be discussed.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

A 17-game schedule won't happen before the 2021 season. The mechanics for an uneven number of games — neutral sites or which teams get nine home games — will be worked out in the interim.

Extending the season was a nonissue with the players in 2011, when the current 10-year deal was finalized after a 4 1/2 month lockout.

NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith explained the ins and outs of negotiating the new deal in a lengthy tweet after the voting had concluded Saturday night.