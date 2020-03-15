RAC: March Sadness: No brackets and no knowing what might've been MON

It was ... something we're going to miss this year in our coronavirus-infected country — a year in which we really could use an escape, but will be stuck watching reruns of "Blue Bloods" instead of games between blue bloods.

It was supposed to be a year for Kansas to walk in as the No. 1 overall seed and have two stories told at the same time. The Jayhawks could be staring at serious sanctions from the NCAA, which has targeted them with the dreaded "lack of institutional control" for a series of alleged recruiting violations. They were also being led by Udoka Azubuike, the big man who left Nigeria when he was a kid for a better opportunity to play basketball. He was hoping to be reunited with his mom at the Final Four in Atlanta.

Would the Jayhawks have made it to Atlanta? Who was ready to step in if they didn't?

A top candidate for Most Inspirational would've come from Dayton. The struggling Ohio city was shattered by a mass shooting last summer. Trey Landers, a senior guard at the 11,000-student Catholic school, was among those who escaped from a bar as a gunman approached with an assault-style weapon. "Our team is helping pull the city together a little bit. ... It's bigger than us," Landers said recently. The Flyers, at 29-2 and ranked third in The Associated Press poll, were headed for a No. 1 seed.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up