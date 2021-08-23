R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17

NEW YORK — Another accuser took the witness stand on Monday at R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial, testifying that the R&B superstar sexually abused her on his tour bus and in hotel rooms when she was still a high school student and an aspiring singer.

The woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” wept when she also claimed that she contracted herpes after having sex with Kelly. She said he hadn’t disclosed he had a sexually transmitted disease.

“This man purposely gave me something he knew he had,” she said. “He could have controlled the situation.”

A prosecutor in federal court in Brooklyn repeatedly asked the witness how old she was when the abuse took place in 2015. “I was 17 years old,” she responded each time.

Last week, a jury heard similar testimony from the trial’s first witness, who described being a 16-year-old virgin when Kelly began sexually exploiting her in 2010. Both women claimed they were forced to call him “Daddy” and follow his draconian rules restricting how they could dress, who they could speak with and when they could use the bathroom.