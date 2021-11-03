 Skip to main content
Qwonshae D Garrett
Qwonshae D Garrett, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).

