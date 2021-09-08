 Skip to main content
Quincy Adam Bevers
Quincy Adam Bevers

Quincy Bevers

Quincy Adam Bevers, 3500 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a controlled substance.

