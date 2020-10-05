Quilts on Barns Road Rally is Oct. 10

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Arts Council and Real Racine are hosting a Quilts on Barns Road Rally on Saturday, Oct. 10, utilizing a driving tour map of 26 quilted barns.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Mayor Cory Mason have declared this day “Community Quilt Day.” What better way to celebrate the beautiful countryside than to travel throughout rural and urban areas looking for quilted barns, driving down rustic roads, eating a caramel apple and enjoying the fall color.
Quilts on Barns, the beauty of rural art, started in 2008 with local quilt enthusiast Kathi Wilson when she saw quilts barn patterns in Grundy County, Iowa. As she took a tour with her mother, she asked the question, “Why don’t we have something like this in Racine County?” That started a partnership with the Racine Arts Council that has become a tourist attraction and a local folk art tour, each year adding a couple patterns to enhance the beauty of the positive power of art.
Visitors will enjoy the designs of local artist Libby Cameron on “Blue Ribbon Horse,” “Rusty Horseshoes” and “Quarter Horse Cross” in Caledonia; “Connecting the Arts,” commissioned for the RAC 50th anniversary and designed by Maureen Fritchen in Wind Lake/Norway, and other quilted barns along the way. There are agriculture corn, soy and dairy farms; pumpkin patches with fall festivals; beautiful rivers and lakes; bike trails; urban shops; rustic roads; historical Frank Lloyd Wright buildings; views of the Wind Point Lighthouse and beaches on Lake Michigan; quilt stores; downtown shops; local historical museums; UGRR sights, and an active art and music scene. The public can participate in this community event by taking the tour or by displaying a quilt in a window, front porch, fence or clothesline wherever they live.
A lap quilt and gift baskets will be given away at the end of the road rally. A person's rally card is their drawing entry. Here is how people can join the road rally:
- Stop at Real Racine Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville, or Downtown Racine Corp, 425 Main St., Racine, to pick up a Quilts on Barns Road Rally instruction card ($5) and map from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fill out the rally card for the drawing. To print a rally card, go to racineartscouncil.org. A GPS interactive map is available at realracine.com.
- Visit four barns and take a selfie photo of each.
- Send a photo or two via email to director@racineartscouncil.org. Or, mail a printed rally card to: Racine Arts Council, 716 College Ave., Racine, WI 53403. They must be received by Monday, Oct. 16. The drawing will be held Saturday, Oct. 17.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Haunted house complex serves up scares
-
Quilts on Barns Road Rally is Oct. 10
-
Fall Wine Walk is Oct. 10
- 22 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!