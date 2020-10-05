Quilts on Barns Road Rally is Oct. 10

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Arts Council and Real Racine are hosting a Quilts on Barns Road Rally on Saturday, Oct. 10, utilizing a driving tour map of 26 quilted barns.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Mayor Cory Mason have declared this day “Community Quilt Day.” What better way to celebrate the beautiful countryside than to travel throughout rural and urban areas looking for quilted barns, driving down rustic roads, eating a caramel apple and enjoying the fall color.

Quilts on Barns, the beauty of rural art, started in 2008 with local quilt enthusiast Kathi Wilson when she saw quilts barn patterns in Grundy County, Iowa. As she took a tour with her mother, she asked the question, “Why don’t we have something like this in Racine County?” That started a partnership with the Racine Arts Council that has become a tourist attraction and a local folk art tour, each year adding a couple patterns to enhance the beauty of the positive power of art.