'Quiilts on Barns' has new art piece in Burlington

RACINE — Thirty-five people gathered for cookies and champagne when Lemberg Electric provided services for the newest Quilts on Barns installation of a painted wood panel mounted on another barn in rural Racine County June 17.

Started in 2008, the newest quilt is part of the Racine Arts Council’s driving tour of 28 barns throughout rural and urban Racine County.

“The barns come alive as these patterns are installed," said Kathi Wilson, Racine Arts Council executive director of the RAC. " It’s like the barn has been waiting all its life to have a quilt on it. Our goal has been to reach into rural and urban areas to show the beauty of Racine County with the positive power of art.”

The latest quilt, titled “Wheat Matters,” is the inspiration of barn owner Nancy Bassett. She is a baker of artisan breads and cookies and knows the value wheat brings to our daily lives. The grid and color rendition were done on a CAD program by Kjell Erlandsson, a friend of the RAC, and painted by the Edelweiss Hikers, Cindy Boros, Jean Jacobson and Jeanne Mierow. It was designed to be hung on a diagonal and was installed on Spring Prairie Road in Burlington.

Road Rally

The Racine Arts Council will host a Quilts on Barns Road Rally Oct. 9. Motorists are encouraged to drive throughout the area to view more than 25 unique quilt patterns and enjoy live music at two quilt barn locations, view fall colors and win prizes. People can stop at Real Racine the day of the event to pick up a driving tour map and Road Rally instruction card for $5. The Council supports and advocates on behalf of local artists. For more information, go to racineartscouncil.org/quilts-community-road-rally.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0