The Minnesota Vikings, still seeking to salvage a season that started with Super Bowl designs, made a last-ditch move to capture a mid-December spark by firing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.
Coach Mike Zimmer made what he called an “extremely difficult decision” on Tuesday morning, following a 21-7 defeat at Seattle on Monday night. DeFilippo’s first season on the job ended after just 13 games, amid a sharp decline in production by the offense over the past six weeks.
“I went round and round and round and round about it because I feel like, ‘I hired him. It’s my job to try to help him to continue to get better,’” Zimmer said. “I obviously didn’t do a good enough job there. I’ve always felt like if you hire a guy, you should stick with him and try to help him and help him mature as a coach.”
The Vikings (6-6-1) have been held to under 300 total yards in four of their past five games. They’ve scored an average of 12.8 points in those four games. Thanks to the struggles of several of their NFC competitors, though, they’re still in control of the second wild-card spot with three games to go.
“I don’t want the season to be wasted. Now, maybe it will. Maybe it won’t,” Zimmer said. “But these three games, to me, are very, very critical.”
Quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski was made interim offensive coordinator, taking over the play-calling duty. Stefanski has been an assistant with the Vikings since 2006, surviving two head coaching changes . Having coached quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends under Zimmer, Stefanski has a firm grasp of the scheme and the personnel.
The NFL salary cap will increase by roughly 6 percent in 2019 to a threshold of up to $191.1 million per team, the league announced Tuesday.
The 2018 cap is $177.2 million. Next season’s cap will be “in the range of $187.0 million to $191.1 million,” the league tweeted.
The salary cap has increased by roughly $10 million per season since 2013, when it was $123 million. “Another sign of the NFL’s continued success and growth,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted in the announcement.
Player salaries are tied to league revenue under the collective bargaining agreement, and continued revenue growth could be a sticking point in negotiations over a new CBA. Players receive less than 50 percent of league revenue under the 10-year labor deal signed in 2011.
RAIDERS: The city of Oakland has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit trying to recover damages for the Raiders’ upcoming move to Las Vegas.
The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against the Raiders, the NFL and the other 31 clubs seeks lost revenue, money Oakland taxpayers invested in the Raiders and other costs. The suit does not ask the court to prevent the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas but asks for damages that will help pay off the approximately $80 million in debt remaining from renovations on the Coliseum.
The city says the defendants violated federal antitrust laws and the league violated its own relocation policies when the teams voted in March 2017 to approve the Raiders’ decision to move to Las Vegas.
CHARGERS: Melvin Gordon wants to suit up for the Los Angeles Chargers’ biggest game of the season Thursday night at Kansas City, but he says his status will likely not be decided until 90 minutes before kickoff.
The fourth-year running back from the University of Wisconsin and Kenosha Bradford High School, has missed the past two games after spraining the MCL in his right knee during the Chargers’ Nov. 26 victory against Arizona. He is sixth in the AFC in rushing with 802 yards despite missing three games and leads the conference in rushing average per game (80.2).
BRONCOS: Case Keenum agrees he’s gone from being too careless with the football to being too cautious.
Denver’s quarterback said Tuesday he concurs with head coach Vance Joseph that he needs to take more downfield chances if the Broncos (6-7) are to have any chance of reaching the playoffs.
“Yeah, I mean we’re at the point of the season where we’ve got to make plays. We’ve got to score points,” Keenum said. “... I can’t get caught back there with the ball in my hands. And I’ve got to give guys chances down the field.”
Keenum hasn’t thrown an interception in his last five starts after throwing 10 in his first eight games in Denver, but his passing numbers are pedestrian lately. He’s averaged just 178 yards passing in his last three games and he’s already been sacked a career-high 30 times.
