Pumpkin Carving Contest to benefit Special Olympics

BURLINGTON — A live Pumpkin Carving Contest with Burlington’s fire and police departments along with the Racine County sheriff and deputies will be held from 2 to 5 p.m Saturday, Oct. 10, at Kwik Trip, 500 Falcoln Ridge Drive. However, anyone can enter a pumpkin.
People can vote for their favorite pumpkin with a cash donation in their pick for the top pumpkin’s bucket. A raffle will also be held.
Proceeds will benefit Western Racine County Special Olympics.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Haunted house complex serves up scares
-
Fall Wine Walk is Oct. 10
-
Zoo to host Halloween Glow lighted drive-through event
- 20 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!