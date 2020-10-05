 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pumpkin Carving Contest to benefit Special Olympics
0 comments

Pumpkin Carving Contest to benefit Special Olympics

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

BURLINGTON — A live Pumpkin Carving Contest with Burlington’s fire and police departments along with the Racine County sheriff and deputies will be held from 2 to 5 p.m Saturday, Oct. 10, at Kwik Trip, 500 Falcoln Ridge Drive. However, anyone can enter a pumpkin.

People can vote for their favorite pumpkin with a cash donation in their pick for the top pumpkin’s bucket. A raffle will also be held.

Proceeds will benefit Western Racine County Special Olympics.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News