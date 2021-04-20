Pulling plug on Padres

Urias left with a cramp in his calf in the fourth.

"To be honest I didn't even enjoy it because I could feel the cramp running around first base," Urias said. "Obviously it feels pretty good for my team to have won, especially for Woodruff, he got the win.

"I told myself, 'You've got this one,' because it felt pretty good and then I saw the right fielder going after the ball and I kind of wanted to go harder and that's when I felt it," he added.

Taylor said his homer "was sick. I don't have a good memory so I can't really think of many moments that are better than that one, but right now I know that this feels good and I'm glad we came away with the win."

He pointed at his family and friends as he rounded first. "I'm sure they were as pumped up as I was," he said.

Musgrove made just two mistakes and both went over the right field wall. Urias homered on Musgrove's first pitch of the third, his second, to tie the game at 1. McKinney homered with one out in the fifth for a 2-1 lead. It was his first.