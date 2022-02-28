Public invited to engage in culinary arts fine dining event

RACINE — Gateway Technical College will once again offer its fine dining event for the spring semester, a luncheon experience featuring a meal prepared and served by the college’s culinary arts students in their final semester. Its held in the Breakwater dining room (L007) of the Lake Building on the Racine Campus, 1001 Main St.

Currently, the students are taking reservations for Wednesdays, March 9-30. Diners must arrive by 11:45 a.m. The cost is $16. The meal includes a nonalcoholic beverage, an appetizer, soup or salad, entrée, vegetable, homemade bread and dessert.

“Students are provided the opportunity to demonstrate the acquired skills they have attained throughout the degree in this course,” says Adam Larkin, culinary instructor. “Students in fine dining work all the stations throughout the semester to gain the experience they can use at their workplace, and to introduce them to different positions they might not have had to work prior to this.”

The Fine Dining event gives students a real-world experience of running a fine dining restaurant. Each week, they come up with a menu and prepare high-end meals served to actual customers. Students take on a different position each time, so by the end of the semester they will have worked many of the positions. Customers provide feedback to students at the end of the meal, giving them an insight into how their work would resonate with the dining public.

Larkin said positions include working the front and back of the house, waiting tables, garden manager (salad and appetizer preparation and plating), soups, vegetable and starches, entrees, bakery and production manager.

Because it is a learning experience, diners will be invited to fill out a questionnaire asking how they liked the meal.

For reservations, call 262-619-2511 or email sullivanje@gtc.edu.

