RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.'s 18th annual public art project of benches with the theme, "Racine's Past, Present & Future," will be unveiled during a free interactive scavenger hunt called Bench Marks the Spot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1.
Participants will tour Downtown Racine in search of all 30 benches, answering questions that pertain to each individual bench. Many of the artists will be at their bench from 11 a.m. to noon interacting with participants. Prizes will be rewarded for answering a specific number of questions. If 20 questions are answered correctly, participants will receive a $5 Downtown Racine gift certificate. If all 30 questions are answered correctly, in addition to the gift certificate, participants will also be entered to win a Downtown Racine Prize Pack worth more than $100.
As a thank you to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin who built the benches for this year's project, many Downtown establishments will be donating 10% of their sales directly to the veterans. Veterans Outreach will also be on site at Crosswalk Park, 317 Main St.
A complete list of participating locations will be available on the Bench Marks the Spot scavenger hunt cards and at racinedowntown.com. Cards and a map will be available for pick up at the DRC office, 425 Main St., beginning at 10:30 a.m.
