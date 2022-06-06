Public art project unveiled in Downtown Racine

RACINE — For the 21st consecutive year, the Downtown Racine Corp. has unveiled a public art project in Downtown Racine. This year’s project features wooden Amish-built rocking chairs.

Twenty-six artists were selected to adorn the chairs with their creativity and these unique rockers are scattered throughout Downtown Racine.

Similar to last year’s public art project that featured bistro sets, there will be a self-guided scavenger hunt that people are encouraged to participate in at their leisure all summer long. The scavenger hunt is appropriate for all ages. Each rocking chair has a question that relates to the chair’s artistic design. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 downtown gift card (valid at over 100 locations) for answering at least 15 of the questions correctly. Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at DRC, 425 Main St., or downloaded at racinedowntown.com.

Of the 26 rocking chairs, 18 will go up for an online public auction at racinedowntown.com Sept. 1-10. The other eight will continue to be displayed year after year in Downtown Racine.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for over 20 consecutive years," said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp. "I believe these rocking chairs will be a huge hit. The designs range from The Beatles, to a 90’s theme, nursery rhymes, Badgers and even one made with over 9,000 buttons.”

Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating.

Artists selected for this year and titles for their work:

Nancy Barthuly — "Navigating Racine."

Marcia Baxter and Margie Bong — "Sit N Seek."

Chelsey Cacciotti — "Giardino di bottoni."

Peg Ducommun — "Release the Krackin’."

Evergreen Academy — "Dip."

Hailey Fischer — "Lazy Daisies."

Danielle Frees — "Setting Sail."

Liz Gage — "Norwegian Rosemaled" and "Sunflower Dreams."

Shannon Gegare — "Rockin’ Rhymes."

Rachel Hankwitz — "Wildflowers."

Brenda Lois — "Rockin’ with the Beatles."

Rebecca McGowan — "Reflections."

Connie Meredith — "Southern Comfort."

Samantha Moe — "Beach Bum."

Paul Muckler — Wisconsin Rocks and "Rockin’ Robin."

Bill Reid, Vicki Schmitz, Holly Wolf-Mattick and Prairie Art Department — "Flyover States."

Jil Radtke — "Rockin’ Our Way to Vacay!"

Tara Schmidt — "Sounds of Spring."

Elizabeth Stalman — "The Patriot."

Jessica VandeLeest — "Rockin’ the 90’s."

Craig Welch — "Rocking to the USA."

Kelly Witte — "Rad to the Max."

Nicki Zimmer — "Space is the Breath of Art."

RYOCF, Person in our Care — not titled

