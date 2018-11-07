SAN FRANCISCO — Napa County sheriff's Deputy Steve Lombardi got to the Northern California veterans home four minutes after getting the "active shooter" report and, with his rifle at the ready, raced to the second floor where the heavily armed gunman was holed up in a room with three female hostages, according to investigators.
Standing outside the closed door, he decided to open fire when he heard the troubled U.S. Army vet "rack" his rifle and one of the hostages scream, the Napa County district attorney concluded in a report released Tuesday.
"I didn't want her to die," Lombardi told the prosecutor, who concluded Lombardi acted appropriately on March 9 before Albert Wong, 36, fatally shot the hostages before killing himself at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Lombardi's response was appropriate because he feared "for the lives of the women being held hostage and his own life," Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said.
At that time, the 26-year veteran of the sheriff's department was the sole law enforcement officer for Yountville, a tiny and tony city of Michelin star restaurants in the heart of California's wine country 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of San Francisco.
About one third of the town's 3,000 residents live on the grounds of the veterans home, the nation's largest. The city's crime rate is low, especially violent crime. The home's guards don't carry guns.
The district attorney said Wong was upset that he had been kicked out of a residential treatment program for post-traumatic stress syndrome on the grounds of the veteran's home. The nonprofit program Pathway Home leased space from the home and treated 500 veterans. Pathway shut down after the shooting.
According to Department of Defense records, Wong was a specialist E4 in the Army from May 2010 to August 2013 and served in Afghanistan for a year.
The California Highway Patrol said it would release a full report of the shooting at a later date.
