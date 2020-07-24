Prosecutor: Agents headed to Milwaukee won't police protests

Krueger, a Trump appointee, stressed during his video conference with Associated Press reporters that the additional agents sent to Milwaukee won't be on the streets and will instead be working with state and local investigators to solve violent crime. He said the arrangement is similar to existing partnerships between federal, state and local authorities. He spent Thursday consulting with local authorities about the surge in agents, he said.

"This is different from the response seen in Portland, where (agents) were protecting federal property," Krueger said. "That's not what's coming to Milwaukee. It's not by any stretch a takeover or sweeping in by federal authorities."

Krueger pointed to rising homicide rates in Milwaukee as justification for the decision to bring in more agents. The city has had 94 homicides so far this year, according to the police department. It had 98 in all of 2019 and 101 the previous year, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel database.

"I don't think this is a political issue," Krueger said. "This is a time to collaborate because Milwaukee has seen unacceptable levels of violence."