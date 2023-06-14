The trial against the 14-year-old, now 16, accused of first-degree intentional homicide entered its second day Wednesday.

Sincere Senmeon "Swerv" Granados is accused of the homicide of 17-year-old Jayden Cronin on Sept. 3, 2021. He is being tried as an adult.

Granados is facing three charges: first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, intentionally discharging a firearm from a vehicle on a highway at another person and possession of a fire arm as an adjudicated delinquent.

He plead not guilty to all charges.

On Tuesday after court adjourned, Granados was offered a plea deal to move the first-degree intentional homicide charge to reckless homicide and drop the other two charges.

The reckless homicide charge carries a sentencing of up to 60 years in prison.

Granados declined the plea deal.

The state called five witnesses in front of the jury and began showing evidence Wednesday.

Body-worn camera footage

The prosecution called Deputy Angelo Sackman from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office as their first witness. Sackman responded to a shots fired on the date of the crime around 9:14 p.m.

Sackman testified that he observed a male, later identified as Cronin, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The prosecution then played footage from Sackman’s body-worn camera for the jury, showing Sackman arriving at the scene and being approached by witnesses.

In the footage, Sackman said, “Where’s he shot?” Witnesses said: “I don’t know,” “He’s not moving,” and “I heard about four or five shots fired.”

The footage showed Sackman pulling a handgun out of Cronin's hoodie pocket.

“I could see that the firearm was in his hoodie pocket and part of his hand was on the firearm,” Sackman testified.

The video shows Sackman and another officer attempting CPR on Cronin.

Security footage

Deputy Mathias Zinnen was also called to testify. He works at the Racine County Sherriff's Office, but was a Racine Police Department investigator at the time of Cronin's death.

As the lead investigator on this case, Zinnen obtained surveillance videos from businesses and residences around the scene.

Zinnen obtained home security video from a residence across from the scene of the crime. The video was played for the jury.

The video starts at about 9:05 p.m. Two males, one identified as Cronin and the other still unidentified, were seen walking on the sidewalk. Then one turned around and the other began to walk backward.

Then, one person falls to his stomach and the other runs from the scene. Cronin was identified as the male who fell.

“At any point did you see either of the individuals brandish a firearm?” asked Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich.

“No, I did not,” Zinnen said.

Another video obtained in the days following the alleged homicide from Pump & Pantry, a local gas station and convenience store, showed a white Cadillac driving up to a gas pump at 8:46 p.m.

Granados, Billy Summers, Christopher Pegues and Dwight Person are seen entering the store.

Zinnen testified that Granados allegedly bought a beverage in a blue bottle, and got back into the rear passenger door of the white Cadillac.

Security footage from Taqueria Gran Morales was also obtained by Zinnen.

This footage showed a white Cadillac pull up to Person's residence. Zinnen identified the owner of the vehicle as Pegues.

Zinnen testified that he identified Person exiting the front passenger door and then went up the driveway. When Person returned, he ducked behind the car and then ran up the driveway. The footage allegedly showed Summers and Pegues running from the vehicle.

Zinnen identified the last person running from the vehicle as Granados.

During cross examination, Noah Wishau, defense attorney for Granados, asked if there was any video obtained that showed Granados with a gun.

Zinnen testified that there was not.

“Did you observe my client shoot at all?” Wishau asked.

“It cannot be seen in the video,” Zinnen said.

Wishau also alleged that Cronin and Pegues were involved in an altercation a few days before the shooting.

investigators obtained the Cadillac on Sept. 4, 2021, one day after the shooting.

The location of the car was reportedly given to investigators by Pegues and his mother.

Ammunition

The State called Todd Hoover, a retired criminalist at RPD. Hoover retired in May, but was employed with RPD for 29 years, starting his position as a criminalist in 2008.

While working as a criminalist for RPD, Hoover was in charge of processing crime scenes.

More than 60 photos taken by Hoover were presented to the jury. The photos showed the scene of the crime, evidence collected and the white Cadillac in the RPD impound lot.

Hoover testified that no casings were found at the scene of the crime. He added that the gun Cronin had would have ejected a casing, if fired.

The Cadillac reportedly had six bullet holes on the bottom passenger side of the windshield and shell casings inside the vehicle.

In the back pocket of the passenger seat, there was also a blue bottled beverage seen in the photos.

A partial copper jacket was allegedly found lying on the dashboard by the windshield. Hoover testified that this can happen when projectiles are shot through glass.

“Is there any physical evidence that ties my client to that vehicle?” Wishau asked during cross examination.

“No,” Hoover said in his testimony.

The State also called Xai Xiong, technical unit leader for firearms and tool marks at Wisconsin State Crime labs.

Xiong said he examined the fired cartridge casings that were submitted to the crime lab by RPD and authored a report on May 16.

He compared the casings under a microscope to determine if the casings were fired from the same gun.

“During my examination, I determined that they were consistent,” Xiong said.

Autopsy

The state called Dr. Brian Linert as their final witness. Linert is an assistant Medical Examiner at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office.

Linert performed the autopsy on Cronin on Sept. 7, 2021. Linert determined Cronin’s cause of death to be “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Cronin was shot once in the back left side of the head and once on the right thigh.

Linert testified that the gunshot wound to the back of the head was the fatal shot.

“Any gunshot wound can be fatal, but there was nothing about the wound on the right thigh that showed it would have been fatal,” Linert said.

The defense did not cross examine Linert.

The trial will resume Thursday morning.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 12, 2023 Today's mugshots: June 12 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Nichole A. Alvarez Nichole (aka Little Nickie) A. Alvarez, 2700 block of Hanlon Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription. Dominique Sade Brown Dominique Sade Brown, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer. Bailey Scott Davis Bailey Scott Davis, 4200 block of Taylor Harbor West, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping. Adela Gomez Zuniga Adela Gomez Zuniga, 900 block of Walnut Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon). Alex F. Hunter Alex F. Hunter, 4900 block of 42nd Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping. Justin J. Kramer Justin J. Kramer, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct. David K. Totes David K. Totes, 4300 block of 39th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct. Taylor Marie Wrenger Taylor Marie Wrenger, Franksville, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), possession of narcotic drugs. Xavier M. Coleman Xavier M. Coleman, Beach Park, Illinois, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).