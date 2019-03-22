March 11 through March 15
Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
1200 Raptor Court, No. 2;$294,880
549 Briody St.;$185,000
4314 Marine Drive;$164,900
109 Schemmer St.;$150,000
30205 Lake Hills Drive;$97,000
9203 Prairie Crossing Drive;$336,240
3043 Fenceline Road;$290,000
4615 Pilgrim Drive;$224,000
5734 Randal Lane;$203,000
5908 4 Mile Road;$183,000
3734 Debby Lane;$175,000
10129 7 Mile Road;$50,900
3016 Oakcrest Drive;$50,000
4854 Wildlife Drive;$305,000
2623 Penbrook Drive;$295,000
8820 Ranchwood Drive;$220,000
6606 Durand Ave.;$147,000
3057 Meyer Court, No. 3;$137,000
1309 Stuart Road;$135,450
4301 Taylor Harbor East, No. 5;$131,400
1230 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 202; 114,900
6507 Spring St., Unit 104;$112,000
7901 Daniel Court;$33,000
9356 Old Spring St.;$10,000
4157 Mary St.;$215,000
2915 Washington Ave.;$210,000
2052 N. Main St.;$197,000
5134 Kings Circle;$147,900
2300 Carlisle Ave.;$147,200
2707 Donna Ave.;$142,000
1025 Kentucky Lane;$140,000
2411 Olive St.;$138,900
829 Wolff St. $134,900
1928 Wustum Ave.;$129,000
3130 Windsor Drive;$127,000
2045 Wustum Ave.;$110,000
3725 Green St.;$101,080
2048 Thurston Ave.;$82,500
1217 N. Wisconsin St;$81,000
1524 Lathrop Ave.;$61,000
2310 N. Main St.;$56,931
1446 Superior St.;$50,100
1753 Park Ave.;$20,000
349 49th St.;$315,000
927 60th St.;$294,800
8508 Kingsway Lane;$281,000
9417 Grayce Drive;$135,737
8442 Westminster Drive;$62,900
907 11th Ave.;$159,900
520 Fox Mead Crossing, Units A & B;$320,000
18324 Durand Ave.;$275,000
