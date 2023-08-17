RACINE — The Over Our Head Players theater troupe opens its 32nd season on Aug. 25 with “Proof,” the Tony Award-winning play by David Auburn.

The drama delves into the worlds of mathematical genius and mental instability as a young woman confronts her father’s legacy.

“Proof” runs three weekends at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.

Tickets are $18.50 and can be purchased online at overourheadplayers.org or by calling the box office at 262-632-6802.

In the play, Catherine, a troubled young woman who has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician, grapples with her complex emotions. After his death, she confronts her volatile emotions, the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire, and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks her father left behind.

“Proof” opened on Broadway on Oct. 24, 2000. The show won three Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama while becoming the longest-running Broadway play of the 21st century.