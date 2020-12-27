PM Plumbing & Mechanical comes 'prepared, not scared'

RACINE — PM Plumbing & Mechanical has been in business since 1995 and has served southeastern Wisconsin for 25 years.
Paul M. Weidner is the owner and sole proprietor. He is a master plumber with over 33 years of experience. Weidner has been working for the City of Racine for over 20 years in multiple positions.
He is currently the master plumber for all city facilities and has worked for the Village of Caledonia part-time as commercial plumbing inspector since 2014.
Weidner tells people, “I come prepared, not scared.”
“What sets me apart is my vast knowledge of the plumbing code and mechanical ability to install every system safely and efficiently,” Weidner said. “I believe, ‘do it right the first time or don’t do it at all.’ When I arrive at your home or your project, you can be assured I will be prepared.”
Weidner is passionate about his trade and solving customers’ plumbing issues.
“My approach is very hands-on. I am very meticulous with every detail in mind. I install plumbing just how I would want it done, not the fastest and cheapest. I believe in honesty, promptness and transparency,” Weidner said.
His experience has no limitations, from repairing and installing plumbing fixtures at new single-family homes, multi-family homes, commercial buildings, restaurants or taverns. He does residential and commercial remodeling, works on septic systems, water and sewer lateral installation and replacements, fixes and installs swimming pool pumps and heaters, works on gas piping, design plans and state plan approvals.
The new services he offers are heating, electrical and light carpentry, all with certified individuals. Weidner has new services, personnel and partnerships for the new year that he said he’s excited about.
Other services he provides are a cross connection testing program to help keep customers current with their state of Wisconsin annual testing requirements for cross connection control devices, installation of new backflow preventers, gas piping interior/exterior and drain cleaning services.
Some products PM Plumbing works with are: Kohler, Moen, Delta, AO Smith, Navien and Takagi tankless water heaters, Uponor, Mansfield, Aker, Sterling, Gastite and Watts, among many others.
“The company believes in a smart, honest approach in solving customers’ needs with the latest education, technologies and products. Our pride is based on your satisfaction,” Weidner said.