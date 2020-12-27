PM Plumbing & Mechanical comes 'prepared, not scared'

RACINE — PM Plumbing & Mechanical has been in business since 1995 and has served southeastern Wisconsin for 25 years.

Paul M. Weidner is the owner and sole proprietor. He is a master plumber with over 33 years of experience. Weidner has been working for the City of Racine for over 20 years in multiple positions.

He is currently the master plumber for all city facilities and has worked for the Village of Caledonia part-time as commercial plumbing inspector since 2014.

Weidner tells people, “I come prepared, not scared.”

“What sets me apart is my vast knowledge of the plumbing code and mechanical ability to install every system safely and efficiently,” Weidner said. “I believe, ‘do it right the first time or don’t do it at all.’ When I arrive at your home or your project, you can be assured I will be prepared.”

Weidner is passionate about his trade and solving customers’ plumbing issues.

“My approach is very hands-on. I am very meticulous with every detail in mind. I install plumbing just how I would want it done, not the fastest and cheapest. I believe in honesty, promptness and transparency,” Weidner said.