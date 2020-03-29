You are the owner of this article.
Progress in West Racine: Dunk's Public House has continued success
Cheers!

RACINE — In what is really a sign of progress, last year, West Racine welcomed its first bar in nearly 100 years. And John Dunk, owner of the new Dunk’s Public House, said the bar’s arrival into the area has been well received by residents.

While the governor’s order to close bars and restaurants except for takeout during the coronavirus pandemic is challenging, Dunk said before the coronavirus that business had been doing well.

“It’s going well. We’ve got a wonderful neighborhood,” Dunk said. “We enjoy meeting new people, making good food, having good drinks and providing an atmosphere that is comfortable.”

Dunk’s Public House is West Racine’s first bar since at least 1920, when U.S. Prohibition began. Prohibition ended in 1933 — but not entirely in Racine where, two years later, the City Council created three “dry” districts in 1935.

In early 2019, the city lifted West Racine’s old alcohol ban, and Dunk’s Public House opened its doors on Nov. 21, moving into the middle block of West Racine’s three-block heart.

Dunk’s journey into West Racine began in fall 2018 when his landlords, the Dick Pugh family, declined to extend his lease at his previous tavern, John’s Dock, 303 Dodge St.

Dunk went out looking for a building to buy and found 3207 Washington Ave., which he said housed a bakery from the 1920s to the 1970s. Most recently, Security Finance was located there.

Dunk found his new building in October 2018, got approval to transfer his liquor license in Nov. 14, 2018, and closed on the purchase in December 2018.

Although he had hoped to open in March or April of 2019, the new bar’s opening took more time than originally anticipated. Including the new kitchen, Dunk estimated that he sank about 2½ times more money into the renovations than he spent for the building itself.

Food, drinks get updated

Dunk’s Public House, just like Dunk’s previous tavern, is well known throughout Racine for its Friday fish fry and a la carte entrees. Dunk said that since opening, the fish fry menu has been expanded. In the kitchen, they have also invested in better equipment.

When the bar opened, eight beers were on tap, seven of them craft beers. Dunk said they have really taken off in that department and now have expanded to more than 30 kinds of craft beers.

“We love what’s happening here, and we are more excited every day to come to work,” Dunk said.

While the restaurant cannot be open until the governor’s order is lifted, the restaurant remains open for carry-out orders. It can be reached at 262-800-1094.

At a Glance

WHAT: Dunk’s Public House

WHERE: 3207 Washington Ave., West Racine

HOURS: 8 a.m. to bar close Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m. Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for food.

INFO: Call 262-800-1094.

