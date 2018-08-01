RACINE — Professional Women’s Network for Service announces the winners of the 2018 Inspiring Women & Youth Leadership Award. They are Mollie Jones, Gai Lorenzen and Willow Newell.
This award honors an adult and a youth (age 14-17) who has demonstrated leadership and has made an impact on the community through volunteerism.
Jones is serving as alderwoman of the 2nd District in Racine, where she has resided for more than 49 years. As alderwoman, Jones serves on a number of committees including Public Works and Services, Racine Library Board, Landmark Preservation Commission and Community Development Committee.
She is actively involved in 2nd District neighborhood revitalization and restoration efforts, Racine Revitalization Partnership Inc., Visioning a Greater Racine-Revitalization W.A.V.E. Team, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. and Racine Water Council. Volunteering/fundraising for various organizations include United Way, Lupus Foundation WI Chapter and Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer.
Lorenzen is currently executive director of the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO). Before joining HALO in March 2017, she was the managing attorney of Legal Action of Wisconsin’s Racine office for 20 years, was in private practice in Racine which included contract work with the State Public Defender office, was the Director of the Racine County Child Support Department, and was in private practice with a law firm in Tucson for several years before relocating to Racine.
Equal justice and opportunity for those living in poverty have always been at the center of Lorenzen’s work and personal life. While at Legal Action she was involved in many efforts to improve the situation of domestic violence victims, the homeless and those living in substandard housing. A several year project at Legal Action with colleagues resulted in very significant court of appeals decision clarifying the due process rights of persons being terminated from Section 8 and other subsidized housing.
Lorenzen has served on a number of nonprofit boards in Racine over the years including Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Racine Housing and Neighborhood Partnerships, Racine Revitalization Partnership and Racine Mutual Housing. She chaired the Continuum of Care for the City and County of Racine for more than 8 years, and currently serves as Racine County’s representative on the Governor’s Interagency Council on Homelessness. Lorenzen has been a frequent speaker and trainer on child support, domestic violence and housing issues at national, state and local events.
Newell, an honor roll student at St. Catherine’s High School, is an officer in Campus Ministry, Student Council and a member of the Pom Poms team. She is a member of St. Paul Baptist Church and its choir and the youth praise team. Newell has spent time volunteering with the Root River Council as well as United Way and activities formed by her school. She regularly competes in the Miss America Outstanding Teen pageants and is currently Miss Outstanding Teen Belle City. Newell has previously held the Miss Outstanding Teen Racine title.
The award winners will be recognized at a reception Friday, Aug. 10, at the Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40. To register to attend, call 262-456-7427 or email pwns@dls.net.
