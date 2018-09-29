Ryder Cup

At Le Golf National

Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

Yardage: 7,183; Par 71

Saturday's results

Fourballs

Europe 3, United States 1

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, United States, 4 and 3.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, Europe, 2 and 1.

Foursomes

United States 2, Europe 2

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, United States, 2 and 1.

Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, United States, def. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, Europe, 3 and 2.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 5 and 4.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 5 and 4.

Individual Points Table

EUROPE 10, UNITED STATES 6

United States

;Foursomes;Fourball;Singles;Total;Matches;Points

;W-L-T;W-L-T;W-L-T

Bryson DeChambeau;0-2-0;0-0-0;0-2-0;0-1-0;2;0

Tony Finau;0-0-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Rickie Fowler;0-1-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-2-0;3;1

Dustin Johnson;0-2-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-3-0;4;1

Brooks Koepka;0-1-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-2-0;3;1

Phil Mickelson;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Patrick Reed;0-0-0;0-2-0;0-0-0;0-2-0;2;0

Webb Simpson;1-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Jordan Spieth;1-1-0;2-0-0;0-0-0;3-1-0;4;3

Justin Thomas;1-1-0;2-0-0;0-0-0;3-1-0;4;3

Bubba Watson;1-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Tiger Woods;0-1-0;0-2-0;0-0-0;0-3-0;3;0

Europe

;Foursomes;Fourball;Singles;Total;Matches;Points

;W-L-T;W-L-T;W-L-T

Paul Casey;0-0-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Tommy Fleetwood;2-0-0;2-0-0;0-0-0;4-0-0;4;4

Tyrrell Hatton;0-0-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Sergio Garcia;1-1-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;2-1-0;3;2

Rory McIlroy;1-1-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;2-2-0;4;2

Francesco Molinari;2-0-0;2-0-0;0-0-0;4-0-0;4;4

Alex Noren;1-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Thorbjorn Olesen;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Ian Poulter;1-1-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;1-2-0;3;1

Jon Rahm;0-0-0;0-2-0;0-0-0;0-2-0;2;0

Justin Rose;2-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;2-1-0;3;2

Henrik Stenson;2-0-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;2-0-0;2;2

Champions

PURE Insurance

At Pebble Beach G.L.

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Yardage: 6,864; Par 72

Purse: $2.1 million

First-round leaders

David Frost;32-34;—;66

Marco Dawson;33-34;—;67

Ken Tanigawa;33-34;—;67

Olin Browne;33-34;—;67

Hale Irwin;30-37;—;67

Bernhard Langer;33-34;—;67

Tom Pernice Jr.;34-33;—;67

Scott McCarron;31-36;—;67

Joe Durant;31-36;—;67

Tom Gillis;33-35;—;68

Paul Broadhurst;35-33;—;68

Kirk Triplett;35-33;—;68

Duffy Waldorf;33-35;—;68

Doug Garwood;33-36;—;69

Fran Quinn;35-34;—;69

Gary Hallberg;33-35;—;68

Woody Austin;35-33;—;68

Billy Mayfair;34-34;—;68

Scott Parel;35-34;—;69

Mark Calcavecchia;34-35;—;69

Kevin Sutherland;35-34;—;69

Bob Estes;34-36;—;70

Jay Haas;34-35;—;69

Tom Byrum;35-35;—;70

Fred Couples;33-36;—;69

Kent Jones;33-36;—;69

Carlos Franco;34-35;—;69

Mike Goodes;33-36;—;69

Glen Day;35-36;—;71

Jerry Smith;36-35;—;71

Tommy Tolles;36-35;—;71

Dan Forsman;36-34;—;70

Scott Dunlap;37-34;—;71

Mark Brooks;35-35;—;70

Mark Walker;34-36;—;70

Loren Roberts;35-37;—;72

Jeff Maggert;33-38;—;71

Darren Clarke;36-35;—;71

Stephen Ames;35-36;—;71

Jerry Kelly;35-36;—;71

Jeff Sluman;35-36;—;71

Joey Sindelar;32-39;—;71

Steve Pate;34-38;—;72

Colin Montgomerie;35-36;—;71

Scott Simpson;37-35;—;72

Kenny Perry;39-33;—;72

Paul Goydos;36-36;—;72

Jesper Parnevik;35-37;—;72

David McKenzie;35-36;—;71

Brian Henninger;35-36;—;71

Willie Wood;38-35;—;73

Gene Sauers;38-34;—;72

Vijay Singh;38-34;—;72

Sandy Lyle;35-37;—;72

Grant Waite;37-36;—;73

Mark O'Meara;36-37;—;73

Russ Cochran;36-37;—;73

Rocco Mediate;36-37;—;73

Peter Lonard;35-38;—;73

Blaine McCallister;34-38;—;72

Tom Watson;37-36;—;73

