Ryder Cup
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par 71
Saturday's results
Fourballs
Europe 3, United States 1
Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.
Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, United States, 4 and 3.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, Europe, 2 and 1.
Foursomes
United States 2, Europe 2
Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, United States, 2 and 1.
Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, United States, def. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, Europe, 3 and 2.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 5 and 4.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 5 and 4.
Individual Points Table
EUROPE 10, UNITED STATES 6
United States
;Foursomes;Fourball;Singles;Total;Matches;Points
;W-L-T;W-L-T;W-L-T
Bryson DeChambeau;0-2-0;0-0-0;0-2-0;0-1-0;2;0
Tony Finau;0-0-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Rickie Fowler;0-1-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-2-0;3;1
Dustin Johnson;0-2-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-3-0;4;1
Brooks Koepka;0-1-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-2-0;3;1
Phil Mickelson;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Patrick Reed;0-0-0;0-2-0;0-0-0;0-2-0;2;0
Webb Simpson;1-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Jordan Spieth;1-1-0;2-0-0;0-0-0;3-1-0;4;3
Justin Thomas;1-1-0;2-0-0;0-0-0;3-1-0;4;3
Bubba Watson;1-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Tiger Woods;0-1-0;0-2-0;0-0-0;0-3-0;3;0
Europe
;Foursomes;Fourball;Singles;Total;Matches;Points
;W-L-T;W-L-T;W-L-T
Paul Casey;0-0-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Tommy Fleetwood;2-0-0;2-0-0;0-0-0;4-0-0;4;4
Tyrrell Hatton;0-0-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Sergio Garcia;1-1-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;2-1-0;3;2
Rory McIlroy;1-1-0;1-1-0;0-0-0;2-2-0;4;2
Francesco Molinari;2-0-0;2-0-0;0-0-0;4-0-0;4;4
Alex Noren;1-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Thorbjorn Olesen;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Ian Poulter;1-1-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;1-2-0;3;1
Jon Rahm;0-0-0;0-2-0;0-0-0;0-2-0;2;0
Justin Rose;2-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;2-1-0;3;2
Henrik Stenson;2-0-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;2-0-0;2;2
Champions
PURE Insurance
At Pebble Beach G.L.
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Yardage: 6,864; Par 72
Purse: $2.1 million
First-round leaders
David Frost;32-34;—;66
Marco Dawson;33-34;—;67
Ken Tanigawa;33-34;—;67
Olin Browne;33-34;—;67
Hale Irwin;30-37;—;67
Bernhard Langer;33-34;—;67
Tom Pernice Jr.;34-33;—;67
Scott McCarron;31-36;—;67
Joe Durant;31-36;—;67
Tom Gillis;33-35;—;68
Paul Broadhurst;35-33;—;68
Kirk Triplett;35-33;—;68
Duffy Waldorf;33-35;—;68
Doug Garwood;33-36;—;69
Fran Quinn;35-34;—;69
Gary Hallberg;33-35;—;68
Woody Austin;35-33;—;68
Billy Mayfair;34-34;—;68
Scott Parel;35-34;—;69
Mark Calcavecchia;34-35;—;69
Kevin Sutherland;35-34;—;69
Bob Estes;34-36;—;70
Jay Haas;34-35;—;69
Tom Byrum;35-35;—;70
Fred Couples;33-36;—;69
Kent Jones;33-36;—;69
Carlos Franco;34-35;—;69
Mike Goodes;33-36;—;69
Glen Day;35-36;—;71
Jerry Smith;36-35;—;71
Tommy Tolles;36-35;—;71
Dan Forsman;36-34;—;70
Scott Dunlap;37-34;—;71
Mark Brooks;35-35;—;70
Mark Walker;34-36;—;70
Loren Roberts;35-37;—;72
Jeff Maggert;33-38;—;71
Darren Clarke;36-35;—;71
Stephen Ames;35-36;—;71
Jerry Kelly;35-36;—;71
Jeff Sluman;35-36;—;71
Joey Sindelar;32-39;—;71
Steve Pate;34-38;—;72
Colin Montgomerie;35-36;—;71
Scott Simpson;37-35;—;72
Kenny Perry;39-33;—;72
Paul Goydos;36-36;—;72
Jesper Parnevik;35-37;—;72
David McKenzie;35-36;—;71
Brian Henninger;35-36;—;71
Willie Wood;38-35;—;73
Gene Sauers;38-34;—;72
Vijay Singh;38-34;—;72
Sandy Lyle;35-37;—;72
Grant Waite;37-36;—;73
Mark O'Meara;36-37;—;73
Russ Cochran;36-37;—;73
Rocco Mediate;36-37;—;73
Peter Lonard;35-38;—;73
Blaine McCallister;34-38;—;72
Tom Watson;37-36;—;73
