Dell Championship

At TPC Boston

Norton, Mass.

Yardage: 7,342; Par 71

Purse: $9 million

First-round leaders

Justin Rose;34-31;—;65

Russell Knox;35-31;—;66

Abraham Ancer;32-34;—;66

Chris Kirk;33-34;—;67

Beau Hossler;36-31;—;67

Keegan Bradley;32-35;—;67

Gary Woodland;34-33;—;67

Adam Hadwin;32-36;—;68

Xander Schauffele;36-32;—;68

Marc Leishman;33-35;—;68

Dustin Johnson;33-35;—;68

Webb Simpson;34-34;—;68

James Hahn;32-36;—;68

Rafa Cabrera Bello;34-34;—;68

Brian Harman;35-33;—;68

C.T. Pan;34-35;—;69

Byeong Hun An;35-34;—;69

Jordan Spieth;34-35;—;69

Kevin Chappell;34-35;—;69

Tyrrell Hatton;35-34;—;69

Charles Howell III;34-35;—;69

Henrik Stenson;36-33;—;69

Alex Noren;36-33;—;69

Kevin Kisner;36-33;—;69

Cameron Smith;34-35;—;69

Austin Cook;33-36;—;69

Tony Finau;35-34;—;69

Brooks Koepka;35-34;—;69

Paul Casey;34-35;—;69

Tommy Fleetwood;33-36;—;69

J.B. Holmes;34-35;—;69

Peter Uihlein;34-35;—;69

Si Woo Kim;36-34;—;70

Bryson DeChambeau;34-36;—;70

Kevin Na;36-34;—;70

Danny Lee;35-35;—;70

Jimmy Walker;35-35;—;70

Andrew Putnam;34-36;—;70

Kyle Stanley;35-35;—;70

Brice Garnett;38-32;—;70

Branden Grace;35-35;—;70

Champions

Shaw Charity Classic

At Canyon Meadow Golf & Country Club

Calgary, Alberta

Yardage: 7,086; Par 70 (35-35)

Purse: $2.35 million

First-round leaders

Miguel Angel Jimenez;32-32;—;64

Kirk Triplett;31-33;—;64

Rod Spittle;33-33;—;66

Esteban Toledo;32-34;—;66

Joe Durant;34-32;—;66

Mike Goodes;34-33;—;67

Scott Parel;34-33;—;67

Scott McCarron;33-34;—;67

Jerry Kelly;34-33;—;67

Joey Sindelar;34-33;—;67

Brian Mogg;33-34;—;67

Gibby Gilbert III;34-33;—;67

Wes Short, Jr.;33-35;—;68

Grant Waite;34-34;—;68

Bill Glasson;35-33;—;68

Brian Henninger;35-33;—;68

Gary Hallberg;34-34;—;68

Billy Mayfair;34-34;—;68

Ronnie Black;34-34;—;68

Mark O'Meara;34-34;—;68

Tom Byrum;34-34;—;68

Tom Pernice Jr.;33-35;—;68

Duffy Waldorf;35-33;—;68

Jeff Sluman;34-34;—;68

Jeff Maggert;34-34;—;68

Lee Janzen;35-33;—;68

Davis Love III;34-34;—;68

Stephen Mondshine;35-33;—;68

Greg Kraft;35-34;—;69

Mark Brooks;37-32;—;69

Glen Day;35-34;—;69

Steve Pate;34-35;—;69

Todd Hamilton;36-33;—;69

Bernhard Langer;34-35;—;69

Woody Austin;36-33;—;69

Tom Werkmeister;36-33;—;69

Other state player

Skip Kendall;40-35;—;75

LPGA

Cambia Portland Classic

Columbia Edgewater CC

At Portland, Ore.

Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72

Purse: $1.3 million

Second-round leaders

Georgia Hall;66-63;—;129

Minjee Lee;64-68;—;132

Megan Khang;68-65;—;133

Marina Alex;62-71;—;133

Su Oh;66-69;—;135

Brooke M. Henderson;64-71;—;135

Brittany Marchand;69-67;—;136

Beatriz Recari;68-68;—;136

Ayako Uehara;68-68;—;136

Angela Stanford;67-69;—;136

Charley Hull;68-69;—;137

Anna Nordqvist;67-70;—;137

Robynn Ree;65-72;—;137

Christina Kim;69-69;—;138

Brittany Lincicome;67-71;—;138

Mi Hyang Lee;67-71;—;138

So Yeon Ryu;71-68;—;139

Mirim Lee;70-69;—;139

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;70-69;—;139

Sandra Changkija;69-70;—;139

Inbee Park;69-70;—;139

Daniela Iacobelli;69-70;—;139

Gaby Lopez;68-71;—;139

Mariah Stackhouse;67-72;—;139

Katherine Perry;66-73;—;139

P.K. Kongkraphan;71-69;—;140

Cydney Clanton;70-70;—;140

Mariajo Uribe;69-71;—;140

Amy Olson;68-72;—;140

Jacqui Concolino;68-72;—;140

Jaye Marie Green;67-73;—;140

Ally McDonald;67-73;—;140

