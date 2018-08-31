Dell Championship
At TPC Boston
Norton, Mass.
Yardage: 7,342; Par 71
Purse: $9 million
First-round leaders
Justin Rose;34-31;—;65
Russell Knox;35-31;—;66
Abraham Ancer;32-34;—;66
Chris Kirk;33-34;—;67
Beau Hossler;36-31;—;67
Keegan Bradley;32-35;—;67
Gary Woodland;34-33;—;67
Adam Hadwin;32-36;—;68
Xander Schauffele;36-32;—;68
Marc Leishman;33-35;—;68
Dustin Johnson;33-35;—;68
Webb Simpson;34-34;—;68
James Hahn;32-36;—;68
Rafa Cabrera Bello;34-34;—;68
Brian Harman;35-33;—;68
C.T. Pan;34-35;—;69
Byeong Hun An;35-34;—;69
Jordan Spieth;34-35;—;69
Kevin Chappell;34-35;—;69
Tyrrell Hatton;35-34;—;69
Charles Howell III;34-35;—;69
Henrik Stenson;36-33;—;69
Alex Noren;36-33;—;69
Kevin Kisner;36-33;—;69
Cameron Smith;34-35;—;69
Austin Cook;33-36;—;69
Tony Finau;35-34;—;69
Brooks Koepka;35-34;—;69
Paul Casey;34-35;—;69
Tommy Fleetwood;33-36;—;69
J.B. Holmes;34-35;—;69
Peter Uihlein;34-35;—;69
Si Woo Kim;36-34;—;70
Bryson DeChambeau;34-36;—;70
Kevin Na;36-34;—;70
Danny Lee;35-35;—;70
Jimmy Walker;35-35;—;70
Andrew Putnam;34-36;—;70
Kyle Stanley;35-35;—;70
Brice Garnett;38-32;—;70
Branden Grace;35-35;—;70
Champions
Shaw Charity Classic
At Canyon Meadow Golf & Country Club
Calgary, Alberta
Yardage: 7,086; Par 70 (35-35)
Purse: $2.35 million
First-round leaders
Miguel Angel Jimenez;32-32;—;64
Kirk Triplett;31-33;—;64
Rod Spittle;33-33;—;66
Esteban Toledo;32-34;—;66
Joe Durant;34-32;—;66
Mike Goodes;34-33;—;67
Scott Parel;34-33;—;67
Scott McCarron;33-34;—;67
Jerry Kelly;34-33;—;67
Joey Sindelar;34-33;—;67
Brian Mogg;33-34;—;67
Gibby Gilbert III;34-33;—;67
Wes Short, Jr.;33-35;—;68
Grant Waite;34-34;—;68
Bill Glasson;35-33;—;68
Brian Henninger;35-33;—;68
Gary Hallberg;34-34;—;68
Billy Mayfair;34-34;—;68
Ronnie Black;34-34;—;68
Mark O'Meara;34-34;—;68
Tom Byrum;34-34;—;68
Tom Pernice Jr.;33-35;—;68
Duffy Waldorf;35-33;—;68
Jeff Sluman;34-34;—;68
Jeff Maggert;34-34;—;68
Lee Janzen;35-33;—;68
Davis Love III;34-34;—;68
Stephen Mondshine;35-33;—;68
Greg Kraft;35-34;—;69
Mark Brooks;37-32;—;69
Glen Day;35-34;—;69
Steve Pate;34-35;—;69
Todd Hamilton;36-33;—;69
Bernhard Langer;34-35;—;69
Woody Austin;36-33;—;69
Tom Werkmeister;36-33;—;69
Other state player
Skip Kendall;40-35;—;75
LPGA
Cambia Portland Classic
Columbia Edgewater CC
At Portland, Ore.
Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72
Purse: $1.3 million
Second-round leaders
Georgia Hall;66-63;—;129
Minjee Lee;64-68;—;132
Megan Khang;68-65;—;133
Marina Alex;62-71;—;133
Su Oh;66-69;—;135
Brooke M. Henderson;64-71;—;135
Brittany Marchand;69-67;—;136
Beatriz Recari;68-68;—;136
Ayako Uehara;68-68;—;136
Angela Stanford;67-69;—;136
Charley Hull;68-69;—;137
Anna Nordqvist;67-70;—;137
Robynn Ree;65-72;—;137
Christina Kim;69-69;—;138
Brittany Lincicome;67-71;—;138
Mi Hyang Lee;67-71;—;138
So Yeon Ryu;71-68;—;139
Mirim Lee;70-69;—;139
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;70-69;—;139
Sandra Changkija;69-70;—;139
Inbee Park;69-70;—;139
Daniela Iacobelli;69-70;—;139
Gaby Lopez;68-71;—;139
Mariah Stackhouse;67-72;—;139
Katherine Perry;66-73;—;139
P.K. Kongkraphan;71-69;—;140
Cydney Clanton;70-70;—;140
Mariajo Uribe;69-71;—;140
Amy Olson;68-72;—;140
Jacqui Concolino;68-72;—;140
Jaye Marie Green;67-73;—;140
Ally McDonald;67-73;—;140
