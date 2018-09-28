Ryder Cup
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par 71
Friday's results
UNITED STATES 3, EUROPE 1
Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, def. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, Europe, 1 up.
Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, 4 and 2.
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 1 up.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods, United States, 3 and 1.
Individual Points Table
EUROPE 5, UNITED STATES 3
United States
;Foursomes;Fourball;Singles;Total;Matches;Points
;W-L-T;W-L-T;W-L-T
Bryson DeChambeau;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Tony Finau;0-0-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1
Rickie Fowler;0-1-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Dustin Johnson;0-1-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Brooks Koepka;0-0-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1
Phil Mickelson;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Patrick Reed;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Webb Simpson;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Jordan Spieth;0-1-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Justin Thomas;0-1-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Bubba Watson;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Tiger Woods;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Europe
;Foursomes;Fourball;Singles;Total;Matches;Points
;W-L-T;W-L-T;W-L-T
Paul Casey;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Tommy Fleetwood;1-0-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;2-0-0;2;2
Tyrrell Hatton;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Sergio Garcia;1-0-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1
Rory McIlroy;1-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Francesco Molinari;1-0-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;2-0-0;2;2
Alex Noren;1-0-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1
Thorbjorn Olesen;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Ian Poulter;1-0-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1
Jon Rahm;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0
Justin Rose;1-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1
Henrik Stenson;1-0-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1
Local
Meadowbrook C.C.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Josh Towery, hole No. 2, 151 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Andre Antreassian, Pat Aiello and Mark Peterson.
