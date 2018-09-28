Ryder Cup

At Le Golf National

Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

Yardage: 7,183; Par 71

Friday's results

UNITED STATES 3, EUROPE 1

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, def. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, Europe, 1 up.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, 4 and 2.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 1 up.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods, United States, 3 and 1.

Individual Points Table

EUROPE 5, UNITED STATES 3

United States

;Foursomes;Fourball;Singles;Total;Matches;Points

;W-L-T;W-L-T;W-L-T

Bryson DeChambeau;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Tony Finau;0-0-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1

Rickie Fowler;0-1-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Dustin Johnson;0-1-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Brooks Koepka;0-0-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1

Phil Mickelson;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Patrick Reed;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Webb Simpson;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Jordan Spieth;0-1-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Justin Thomas;0-1-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Bubba Watson;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Tiger Woods;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Europe

;Foursomes;Fourball;Singles;Total;Matches;Points

;W-L-T;W-L-T;W-L-T

Paul Casey;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Tommy Fleetwood;1-0-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;2-0-0;2;2

Tyrrell Hatton;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Sergio Garcia;1-0-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1

Rory McIlroy;1-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Francesco Molinari;1-0-0;1-0-0;0-0-0;2-0-0;2;2

Alex Noren;1-0-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1

Thorbjorn Olesen;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Ian Poulter;1-0-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1

Jon Rahm;0-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;0-1-0;1;0

Justin Rose;1-0-0;0-1-0;0-0-0;1-1-0;2;1

Henrik Stenson;1-0-0;0-0-0;0-0-0;1-0-0;1;1

Local

Meadowbrook C.C.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Josh Towery, hole No. 2, 151 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Andre Antreassian, Pat Aiello and Mark Peterson.

