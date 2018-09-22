PGA Tour Championship

At East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par 70

Purse: $9 million

Third-round results

Tiger Woods;65-68-65;—;198

Rory McIlroy;67-68-66;—;201

Justin Rose;66-67-68;—;201

Kyle Stanley;69-68-67;—;204

Jon Rahm;68-68-68;—;204

Paul Casey;68-71-66;—;205

Tony Finau;67-71-67;—;205

Billy Horschel;71-65-69;—;205

Aaron Wise;70-69-67;—;206

Dustin Johnson;69-70-67;—;206

Gary Woodland;66-72-68;—;206

Xander Schauffele;68-70-68;—;206

Justin Thomas;67-69-70;—;206

Webb Simpson;69-70-68;—;207

Tommy Fleetwood;69-69-70;—;208

Hideki Matsuyama;72-66-71;—;209

Marc Leishman;73-69-68;—;210

Patton Kizzire;71-71-68;—;210

Jason Day;68-73-69;—;210

Rickie Fowler;65-72-73;—;210

Bryson DeChambeau;71-75-66;—;212

Cameron Smith;70-73-69;—;212

Kevin Na;72-68-72;—;212

Patrick Cantlay;71-65-76;—;212

Brooks Koepka;69-78-67;—;214

Francesco Molinari;70-75-69;—;214

Keegan Bradley;73-73-69;—;215

Bubba Watson;70-72-73;—;215

Patrick Reed;72-74-72;—;218

Phil Mickelson;73-72-76;—;221

Champions

Sanford International

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Yardage: 6,729; Par 70 (34-36)

Purse: $1.8 million

Second-round leaders

Brandt Jobe;63-67;—;130;-10

Steve Stricker;63-67;—;130;-10

Jerry Smith;63-68;—;131;-9

Scott McCarron;64-68;—;132;-8

Woody Austin;69-64;—;133;-7

Wes Short, Jr.;66-67;—;133;-7

Olin Browne;68-66;—;134;-6

Tom Gillis;68-66;—;134;-6

Kirk Triplett;66-68;—;134;-6

Paul Goydos;64-70;—;134;-6

Mike Goodes;65-69;—;134;-6

Lee Janzen;64-70;—;134;-6

Doug Garwood;67-68;—;135;-5

Kevin Sutherland;65-70;—;135;-5

Tim Petrovic;68-68;—;136;-4

Scott Parel;66-70;—;136;-4

Rocco Mediate;66-70;—;136;-4

Duffy Waldorf;66-70;—;136;-4

Bob Estes;65-71;—;136;-4

Jesper Parnevik;68-69;—;137;-3

Esteban Toledo;68-69;—;137;-3

Ken Tanigawa;67-70;—;137;-3

Stephen Ames;69-68;—;137;-3

Tom Pernice Jr.;67-70;—;137;-3

Steve Jones;67-70;—;137;-3

David Frost;68-70;—;138;-2

Jay Haas;68-70;—;138;-2

Mark Walker;67-71;—;138;-2

Colin Montgomerie;67-71;—;138;-2

David Toms;67-71;—;138;-2

Kent Jones;67-71;—;138;-2

Mark O'Meara;70-68;—;138;-2

Tommy Armour III;66-72;—;138;-2

Jeff Sluman;71-67;—;138;-2

Larry Mize;68-71;—;139;-1

Glen Day;68-71;—;139;-1

Joe Durant;67-72;—;139;-1

Paul Broadhurst;69-70;—;139;-1

Peter Lonard;70-69;—;139;-1

Tom Byrum;67-72;—;139;-1

Carlos Franco;70-69;—;139;-1

Brian Henninger;72-67;—;139;-1

P.H. Horgan III;68-72;—;140;E

Tommy Tolles;67-73;—;140;E

Corey Pavin;67-73;—;140;E

Todd Hamilton;65-75;—;140;E

David McKenzie;63-77;—;140;E

Scott Dunlap;69-72;—;141;+1

Marco Dawson;69-72;—;141;+1

Clark Dennis;70-71;—;141;+1

John Huston;65-76;—;141;+1

Jeff Maggert;68-74;—;142;+2

Jerry Kelly;68-74;—;142;+2

Steve Pate;69-73;—;142;+2

Mike Small;69-73;—;142;+2

Dan Forsman;70-72;—;142;+2

Billy Mayfair;70-72;—;142;+2

Joey Sindelar;72-70;—;142;+2

Gary Hallberg;68-75;—;143;+3

Billy Andrade;67-76;—;143;+3

Fran Quinn;70-73;—;143;+3

Jay Don Blake;73-70;—;143;+3

Tom Lehman;73-70;—;143;+3

Vijay Singh;74-69;—;143;+3

Blaine McCallister;71-73;—;144;+4

Mark Calcavecchia;69-76;—;145;+5

Sandy Lyle;71-74;—;145;+5

Robert Gamez;73-72;—;145;+5

Tom Kite;69-77;—;146;+6

Chris DiMarco;72-74;—;146;+6

Mark Brooks;71-76;—;147;+7

Darren Clarke;72-75;—;147;+7

Chad Proehl;72-75;—;147;+7

Scott Hoch;74-73;—;147;+7

John Harris;73-76;—;149;+9

Steve Lowery;77-74;—;151;+11

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments