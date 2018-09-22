PGA Tour Championship
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Yardage: 7,346; Par 70
Purse: $9 million
Third-round results
Tiger Woods;65-68-65;—;198
Rory McIlroy;67-68-66;—;201
Justin Rose;66-67-68;—;201
Kyle Stanley;69-68-67;—;204
Jon Rahm;68-68-68;—;204
Paul Casey;68-71-66;—;205
Tony Finau;67-71-67;—;205
Billy Horschel;71-65-69;—;205
Aaron Wise;70-69-67;—;206
Dustin Johnson;69-70-67;—;206
Gary Woodland;66-72-68;—;206
Xander Schauffele;68-70-68;—;206
Justin Thomas;67-69-70;—;206
Webb Simpson;69-70-68;—;207
Tommy Fleetwood;69-69-70;—;208
Hideki Matsuyama;72-66-71;—;209
Marc Leishman;73-69-68;—;210
Patton Kizzire;71-71-68;—;210
Jason Day;68-73-69;—;210
Rickie Fowler;65-72-73;—;210
Bryson DeChambeau;71-75-66;—;212
Cameron Smith;70-73-69;—;212
Kevin Na;72-68-72;—;212
Patrick Cantlay;71-65-76;—;212
Brooks Koepka;69-78-67;—;214
Francesco Molinari;70-75-69;—;214
Keegan Bradley;73-73-69;—;215
Bubba Watson;70-72-73;—;215
Patrick Reed;72-74-72;—;218
Phil Mickelson;73-72-76;—;221
Champions
Sanford International
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Yardage: 6,729; Par 70 (34-36)
Purse: $1.8 million
Second-round leaders
Brandt Jobe;63-67;—;130;-10
Steve Stricker;63-67;—;130;-10
Jerry Smith;63-68;—;131;-9
Scott McCarron;64-68;—;132;-8
Woody Austin;69-64;—;133;-7
Wes Short, Jr.;66-67;—;133;-7
Olin Browne;68-66;—;134;-6
Tom Gillis;68-66;—;134;-6
Kirk Triplett;66-68;—;134;-6
Paul Goydos;64-70;—;134;-6
Mike Goodes;65-69;—;134;-6
Lee Janzen;64-70;—;134;-6
Doug Garwood;67-68;—;135;-5
Kevin Sutherland;65-70;—;135;-5
Tim Petrovic;68-68;—;136;-4
Scott Parel;66-70;—;136;-4
Rocco Mediate;66-70;—;136;-4
Duffy Waldorf;66-70;—;136;-4
Bob Estes;65-71;—;136;-4
Jesper Parnevik;68-69;—;137;-3
Esteban Toledo;68-69;—;137;-3
Ken Tanigawa;67-70;—;137;-3
Stephen Ames;69-68;—;137;-3
Tom Pernice Jr.;67-70;—;137;-3
Steve Jones;67-70;—;137;-3
David Frost;68-70;—;138;-2
Jay Haas;68-70;—;138;-2
Mark Walker;67-71;—;138;-2
Colin Montgomerie;67-71;—;138;-2
David Toms;67-71;—;138;-2
Kent Jones;67-71;—;138;-2
Mark O'Meara;70-68;—;138;-2
Tommy Armour III;66-72;—;138;-2
Jeff Sluman;71-67;—;138;-2
Larry Mize;68-71;—;139;-1
Glen Day;68-71;—;139;-1
Joe Durant;67-72;—;139;-1
Paul Broadhurst;69-70;—;139;-1
Peter Lonard;70-69;—;139;-1
Tom Byrum;67-72;—;139;-1
Carlos Franco;70-69;—;139;-1
Brian Henninger;72-67;—;139;-1
P.H. Horgan III;68-72;—;140;E
Tommy Tolles;67-73;—;140;E
Corey Pavin;67-73;—;140;E
Todd Hamilton;65-75;—;140;E
David McKenzie;63-77;—;140;E
Scott Dunlap;69-72;—;141;+1
Marco Dawson;69-72;—;141;+1
Clark Dennis;70-71;—;141;+1
John Huston;65-76;—;141;+1
Jeff Maggert;68-74;—;142;+2
Jerry Kelly;68-74;—;142;+2
Steve Pate;69-73;—;142;+2
Mike Small;69-73;—;142;+2
Dan Forsman;70-72;—;142;+2
Billy Mayfair;70-72;—;142;+2
Joey Sindelar;72-70;—;142;+2
Gary Hallberg;68-75;—;143;+3
Billy Andrade;67-76;—;143;+3
Fran Quinn;70-73;—;143;+3
Jay Don Blake;73-70;—;143;+3
Tom Lehman;73-70;—;143;+3
Vijay Singh;74-69;—;143;+3
Blaine McCallister;71-73;—;144;+4
Mark Calcavecchia;69-76;—;145;+5
Sandy Lyle;71-74;—;145;+5
Robert Gamez;73-72;—;145;+5
Tom Kite;69-77;—;146;+6
Chris DiMarco;72-74;—;146;+6
Mark Brooks;71-76;—;147;+7
Darren Clarke;72-75;—;147;+7
Chad Proehl;72-75;—;147;+7
Scott Hoch;74-73;—;147;+7
John Harris;73-76;—;149;+9
Steve Lowery;77-74;—;151;+11
