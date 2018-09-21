PGA Tour Championship
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Yardage: 7,346; Par 70
Purse: $9 million
Second-round results
Justin Rose;66-67;—;133
Tiger Woods;65-68;—;133
Rory McIlroy;67-68;—;135
Billy Horschel;71-65;—;136
Patrick Cantlay;71-65;—;136
Jon Rahm;68-68;—;136
Justin Thomas;67-69;—;136
Kyle Stanley;69-68;—;137
Rickie Fowler;65-72;—;137
Hideki Matsuyama;72-66;—;138
Tommy Fleetwood;69-69;—;138
Xander Schauffele;68-70;—;138
Tony Finau;67-71;—;138
Gary Woodland;66-72;—;138
Aaron Wise;70-69;—;139
Dustin Johnson;69-70;—;139
Webb Simpson;69-70;—;139
Paul Casey;68-71;—;139
Kevin Na;72-68;—;140
Jason Day;68-73;—;141
Marc Leishman;73-69;—;142
Patton Kizzire;71-71;—;142
Bubba Watson;70-72;—;142
Cameron Smith;70-73;—;143
Phil Mickelson;73-72;—;145
Francesco Molinari;70-75;—;145
Keegan Bradley;73-73;—;146
Patrick Reed;72-74;—;146
Bryson DeChambeau;71-75;—;146
Brooks Koepka;69-78;—;147
BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores,1016
Champions
Sanford International
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Yardage: 6,729; Par 70 (34-36)
Purse: $1.8 million
First-round leaders
Jerry Smith;30-33;—;63
Brandt Jobe;32-31;—;63
Steve Stricker;30-33;—;63
David McKenzie;32-31;—;63
Scott McCarron;32-32;—;64
Lee Janzen;32-32;—;64
Paul Goydos;31-33;—;64
Mike Goodes;33-32;—;65
John Huston;32-33;—;65
Todd Hamilton;32-33;—;65
Bob Estes;31-34;—;65
Kevin Sutherland;33-32;—;65
Tommy Armour III;34-32;—;66
Wes Short, Jr.;32-34;—;66
Dudley Hart;33-33;—;66
Scott Parel;34-32;—;66
Rocco Mediate;33-33;—;66
Duffy Waldorf;34-32;—;66
Kirk Triplett;33-33;—;66
Tom Byrum;33-34;—;67
Steve Jones;34-33;—;67
Corey Pavin;32-35;—;67
Kent Jones;31-36;—;67
Tom Pernice Jr.;34-33;—;67
Billy Andrade;34-33;—;67
Colin Montgomerie;34-33;—;67
David Toms;32-35;—;67
Joe Durant;34-33;—;67
Doug Garwood;32-35;—;67
Tommy Tolles;33-34;—;67
Mark Walker;34-33;—;67
Ken Tanigawa;33-34;—;67
Glen Day;33-35;—;68
Larry Mize;33-35;—;68
Tom Gillis;34-34;—;68
Gary Hallberg;33-35;—;68
Olin Browne;34-34;—;68
Jesper Parnevik;33-35;—;68
David Frost;35-33;—;68
Tim Petrovic;34-34;—;68
Jeff Maggert;33-35;—;68
Jerry Kelly;35-33;—;68
Esteban Toledo;34-34;—;68
Jay Haas;35-33;—;68
P.H. Horgan III;35-33;—;68
