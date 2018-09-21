PGA Tour Championship

At East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta

Yardage: 7,346; Par 70

Purse: $9 million

Second-round results

Justin Rose;66-67;—;133

Tiger Woods;65-68;—;133

Rory McIlroy;67-68;—;135

Billy Horschel;71-65;—;136

Patrick Cantlay;71-65;—;136

Jon Rahm;68-68;—;136

Justin Thomas;67-69;—;136

Kyle Stanley;69-68;—;137

Rickie Fowler;65-72;—;137

Hideki Matsuyama;72-66;—;138

Tommy Fleetwood;69-69;—;138

Xander Schauffele;68-70;—;138

Tony Finau;67-71;—;138

Gary Woodland;66-72;—;138

Aaron Wise;70-69;—;139

Dustin Johnson;69-70;—;139

Webb Simpson;69-70;—;139

Paul Casey;68-71;—;139

Kevin Na;72-68;—;140

Jason Day;68-73;—;141

Marc Leishman;73-69;—;142

Patton Kizzire;71-71;—;142

Bubba Watson;70-72;—;142

Cameron Smith;70-73;—;143

Phil Mickelson;73-72;—;145

Francesco Molinari;70-75;—;145

Keegan Bradley;73-73;—;146

Patrick Reed;72-74;—;146

Bryson DeChambeau;71-75;—;146

Brooks Koepka;69-78;—;147

BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores,1016

Champions

Sanford International

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Yardage: 6,729; Par 70 (34-36)

Purse: $1.8 million

First-round leaders

Jerry Smith;30-33;—;63

Brandt Jobe;32-31;—;63

Steve Stricker;30-33;—;63

David McKenzie;32-31;—;63

Scott McCarron;32-32;—;64

Lee Janzen;32-32;—;64

Paul Goydos;31-33;—;64

Mike Goodes;33-32;—;65

John Huston;32-33;—;65

Todd Hamilton;32-33;—;65

Bob Estes;31-34;—;65

Kevin Sutherland;33-32;—;65

Tommy Armour III;34-32;—;66

Wes Short, Jr.;32-34;—;66

Dudley Hart;33-33;—;66

Scott Parel;34-32;—;66

Rocco Mediate;33-33;—;66

Duffy Waldorf;34-32;—;66

Kirk Triplett;33-33;—;66

Tom Byrum;33-34;—;67

Steve Jones;34-33;—;67

Corey Pavin;32-35;—;67

Kent Jones;31-36;—;67

Tom Pernice Jr.;34-33;—;67

Billy Andrade;34-33;—;67

Colin Montgomerie;34-33;—;67

David Toms;32-35;—;67

Joe Durant;34-33;—;67

Doug Garwood;32-35;—;67

Tommy Tolles;33-34;—;67

Mark Walker;34-33;—;67

Ken Tanigawa;33-34;—;67

Glen Day;33-35;—;68

Larry Mize;33-35;—;68

Tom Gillis;34-34;—;68

Gary Hallberg;33-35;—;68

Olin Browne;34-34;—;68

Jesper Parnevik;33-35;—;68

David Frost;35-33;—;68

Tim Petrovic;34-34;—;68

Jeff Maggert;33-35;—;68

Jerry Kelly;35-33;—;68

Esteban Toledo;34-34;—;68

Jay Haas;35-33;—;68

P.H. Horgan III;35-33;—;68

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments