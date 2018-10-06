Safeway Open

At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $6.4 million

Yardage: 7,166; Par 72

Third-round leaders

Brandt Snedeker;66-65-69;—;200;-16

Kevin Tway;68-67-68;—;203;-13

Sungjae Im;66-69-69;—;204;-12

Bill Haas;70-68-67;—;205;-11

Sam Ryder;69-70-67;—;206;-10

Aaron Baddeley;70-67-69;—;206;-10

Chase Wright;64-72-70;—;206;-10

Adam Schenk;67-69-70;—;206;-10

Harold Varner III;70-69-68;—;207;-9

Nate Lashley;68-69-70;—;207;-9

Troy Merritt;67-70-70;—;207;-9

Alex Prugh;66-70-71;—;207;-9

Peter Malnati;68-68-71;—;207;-9

Ryan Moore;67-67-73;—;207;-9

Luke List;70-69-69;—;208;-8

Bud Cauley;70-69-69;—;208;-8

Lucas Glover;69-70-69;—;208;-8

Fred Couples;73-65-70;—;208;-8

Hunter Mahan;70-68-70;—;208;-8

J.J. Spaun;72-66-70;—;208;-8

Martin Laird;67-70-71;—;208;-8

Kevin Streelman;68-68-72;—;208;-8

Phil Mickelson;65-69-74;—;208;-8

Carlos Ortiz;71-68-70;—;209;-7

J.B. Holmes;70-70-69;—;209;-7

Jim Knous;73-67-69;—;209;-7

Dylan Frittelli;67-71-71;—;209;-7

Chez Reavie;69-69-71;—;209;-7

Whee Kim;72-68-69;—;209;-7

Julian Etulain;68-69-72;—;209;-7

Danny Lee;69-68-72;—;209;-7

Johnson Wagner;70-67-72;—;209;-7

J.T. Poston;66-70-73;—;209;-7

Michael Thompson;69-65-75;—;209;-7

Brandon Harkins;68-71-71;—;210;-6

Jonas Blixt;70-69-71;—;210;-6

Joel Dahmen;71-69-70;—;210;-6

Wyndham Clark;66-72-72;—;210;-6

Grayson Murray;71-69-70;—;210;-6

Ben Crane;71-69-70;—;210;-6

Tyler McCumber;72-68-70;—;210;-6

Brendan Steele;67-71-72;—;210;-6

Bronson Burgoon;69-72-69;—;210;-6

Patrick Cantlay;69-68-73;—;210;-6

Tom Hoge;71-70-69;—;210;-6

Maverick McNealy;69-72-69;—;210;-6

Brett Drewitt;70-71-69;—;210;-6

Roger Sloan;67-72-72;—;211;-5

Richy Werenski;67-73-71;—;211;-5

Patrick Rodgers;71-69-71;—;211;-5

Emiliano Grillo;72-66-73;—;211;-5

Mackenzie Hughes;66-71-74;—;211;-5

Jhonattan Vegas;69-72-70;—;211;-5

Ryan Blaum;71-70-70;—;211;-5

Roberto Castro;69-72-70;—;211;-5

Tyler Duncan;69-70-73;—;212;-4

Fabian Gomez;70-69-73;—;212;-4

Cameron Davis;70-70-72;—;212;-4

Adam Long;66-72-74;—;212;-4

Andrew Landry;69-71-72;—;212;-4

Nick Taylor;71-67-74;—;212;-4

Martin Trainer;75-66-71;—;212;-4

Ricky Barnes;75-61-76;—;212;-4

Cameron Tringale;71-70-71;—;212;-4

Seth Reeves;72-69-71;—;212;-4

Hudson Swafford;68-71-74;—;213;-3

Harris English;75-65-73;—;213;-3

Adam Svensson;69-69-75;—;213;-3

Michael Kim;72-68-73;—;213;-3

Brian Stuard;70-70-73;—;213;-3

Tyrone Van Aswegen;69-69-75;—;213;-3

Max Homa;72-68-73;—;213;-3

Cameron Champ;70-71-72;—;213;-3

Sepp Straka;63-72-78;—;213;-3;

