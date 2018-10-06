Safeway Open
At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)
Napa, Calif.
Purse: $6.4 million
Yardage: 7,166; Par 72
Third-round leaders
Brandt Snedeker;66-65-69;—;200;-16
Kevin Tway;68-67-68;—;203;-13
Sungjae Im;66-69-69;—;204;-12
Bill Haas;70-68-67;—;205;-11
Sam Ryder;69-70-67;—;206;-10
Aaron Baddeley;70-67-69;—;206;-10
Chase Wright;64-72-70;—;206;-10
Adam Schenk;67-69-70;—;206;-10
Harold Varner III;70-69-68;—;207;-9
Nate Lashley;68-69-70;—;207;-9
Troy Merritt;67-70-70;—;207;-9
Alex Prugh;66-70-71;—;207;-9
Peter Malnati;68-68-71;—;207;-9
Ryan Moore;67-67-73;—;207;-9
Luke List;70-69-69;—;208;-8
Bud Cauley;70-69-69;—;208;-8
Lucas Glover;69-70-69;—;208;-8
Fred Couples;73-65-70;—;208;-8
Hunter Mahan;70-68-70;—;208;-8
J.J. Spaun;72-66-70;—;208;-8
Martin Laird;67-70-71;—;208;-8
Kevin Streelman;68-68-72;—;208;-8
Phil Mickelson;65-69-74;—;208;-8
Carlos Ortiz;71-68-70;—;209;-7
J.B. Holmes;70-70-69;—;209;-7
Jim Knous;73-67-69;—;209;-7
Dylan Frittelli;67-71-71;—;209;-7
Chez Reavie;69-69-71;—;209;-7
Whee Kim;72-68-69;—;209;-7
Julian Etulain;68-69-72;—;209;-7
Danny Lee;69-68-72;—;209;-7
Johnson Wagner;70-67-72;—;209;-7
J.T. Poston;66-70-73;—;209;-7
Michael Thompson;69-65-75;—;209;-7
Brandon Harkins;68-71-71;—;210;-6
Jonas Blixt;70-69-71;—;210;-6
Joel Dahmen;71-69-70;—;210;-6
Wyndham Clark;66-72-72;—;210;-6
Grayson Murray;71-69-70;—;210;-6
Ben Crane;71-69-70;—;210;-6
Tyler McCumber;72-68-70;—;210;-6
Brendan Steele;67-71-72;—;210;-6
Bronson Burgoon;69-72-69;—;210;-6
Patrick Cantlay;69-68-73;—;210;-6
Tom Hoge;71-70-69;—;210;-6
Maverick McNealy;69-72-69;—;210;-6
Brett Drewitt;70-71-69;—;210;-6
Roger Sloan;67-72-72;—;211;-5
Richy Werenski;67-73-71;—;211;-5
Patrick Rodgers;71-69-71;—;211;-5
Emiliano Grillo;72-66-73;—;211;-5
Mackenzie Hughes;66-71-74;—;211;-5
Jhonattan Vegas;69-72-70;—;211;-5
Ryan Blaum;71-70-70;—;211;-5
Roberto Castro;69-72-70;—;211;-5
Tyler Duncan;69-70-73;—;212;-4
Fabian Gomez;70-69-73;—;212;-4
Cameron Davis;70-70-72;—;212;-4
Adam Long;66-72-74;—;212;-4
Andrew Landry;69-71-72;—;212;-4
Nick Taylor;71-67-74;—;212;-4
Martin Trainer;75-66-71;—;212;-4
Ricky Barnes;75-61-76;—;212;-4
Cameron Tringale;71-70-71;—;212;-4
Seth Reeves;72-69-71;—;212;-4
Hudson Swafford;68-71-74;—;213;-3
Harris English;75-65-73;—;213;-3
Adam Svensson;69-69-75;—;213;-3
Michael Kim;72-68-73;—;213;-3
Brian Stuard;70-70-73;—;213;-3
Tyrone Van Aswegen;69-69-75;—;213;-3
Max Homa;72-68-73;—;213;-3
Cameron Champ;70-71-72;—;213;-3
Sepp Straka;63-72-78;—;213;-3;
