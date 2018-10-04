Safeway Open
At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)
Napa, Calif.
Yardage: 7,166; Par 72 (36-36)
Purse: $6.4 million
First-round leaders
Sepp Straka;32-31;—;63
Chase Wright;34-30;—;64
Phil Mickelson;34-31;—;65
Alex Prugh;32-34;—;66
J.T. Poston;34-32;—;66
Mackenzie Hughes;32-34;—;66
Brandt Snedeker;31-35;—;66
Sam Saunders;34-32;—;66
Sungjae Im;32-34;—;66
Adam Long;33-33;—;66
Wyndham Clark;32-34;—;66
Martin Laird;33-34;—;67
Jonathan Byrd;33-34;—;67
Richy Werenski;34-33;—;67
Dylan Frittelli;35-32;—;67
Roger Sloan;35-32;—;67
Ryan Moore;33-34;—;67
Brendan Steele;33-34;—;67
Troy Merritt;33-34;—;67
Kyle Jones;35-32;—;67
Adam Schenk;35-32;—;67
Peter Malnati;35-33;—;68
Brandon Harkins;33-35;—;68
Kevin Streelman;32-36;—;68
Joaquin Niemann;32-36;—;68
Julian Etulain;34-34;—;68
Nate Lashley;35-33;—;68
Jon Curran;35-33;—;68
Hudson Swafford;34-34;—;68
Kevin Tway;33-35;—;68
LPGA
UL International Crown
At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Incheon, South Korea
Yardage: 6,508; Par: 72
Purse: $1.6 million
FOURBALL
Pool A
England vs. Australia
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, England, halved with Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith, Australia
Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England, def. Katherine Kirk and Su Oh, Australia, 4 and 3
South Korea vs. Taiwan
Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim, South Korea, def. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao, Taiwan, 1 up
In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu, South Korea, def. Teresa Lu and Wei-Ling Hsu, Taiwan, 2 up
Pool B
Japan vs. Thailand
Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara, Japan, halved wih Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand
Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphon, Thailand, def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, 2 and 1
United States vs. Sweden
Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden, 2 up
Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Sweden, def. Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, 2 up
