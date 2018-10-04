Safeway Open

At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)

Napa, Calif.

Yardage: 7,166; Par 72 (36-36)

Purse: $6.4 million

First-round leaders

Sepp Straka;32-31;—;63

Chase Wright;34-30;—;64

Phil Mickelson;34-31;—;65

Alex Prugh;32-34;—;66

J.T. Poston;34-32;—;66

Mackenzie Hughes;32-34;—;66

Brandt Snedeker;31-35;—;66

Sam Saunders;34-32;—;66

Sungjae Im;32-34;—;66

Adam Long;33-33;—;66

Wyndham Clark;32-34;—;66

Martin Laird;33-34;—;67

Jonathan Byrd;33-34;—;67

Richy Werenski;34-33;—;67

Dylan Frittelli;35-32;—;67

Roger Sloan;35-32;—;67

Ryan Moore;33-34;—;67

Brendan Steele;33-34;—;67

Troy Merritt;33-34;—;67

Kyle Jones;35-32;—;67

Adam Schenk;35-32;—;67

Peter Malnati;35-33;—;68

Brandon Harkins;33-35;—;68

Kevin Streelman;32-36;—;68

Joaquin Niemann;32-36;—;68

Julian Etulain;34-34;—;68

Nate Lashley;35-33;—;68

Jon Curran;35-33;—;68

Hudson Swafford;34-34;—;68

Kevin Tway;33-35;—;68

LPGA

UL International Crown

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Yardage: 6,508; Par: 72

Purse: $1.6 million

FOURBALL

Pool A

England vs. Australia

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, England, halved with Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith, Australia

Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England, def. Katherine Kirk and Su Oh, Australia, 4 and 3

South Korea vs. Taiwan

Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim, South Korea, def. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao, Taiwan, 1 up

In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu, South Korea, def. Teresa Lu and Wei-Ling Hsu, Taiwan, 2 up

Pool B

Japan vs. Thailand

Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara, Japan, halved wih Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand

Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphon, Thailand, def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, 2 and 1

United States vs. Sweden

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden, 2 up

Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Sweden, def. Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, 2 up

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments