Safeway Open
At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)
Napa, Calif.
Purse: $6.4 million
Yardage: 7,166; Par 72
Second-round leaders
Brandt Snedeker;66-65;—;131
Ryan Moore;67-67;—;134
Phil Mickelson;65-69;—;134
Michael Thompson;69-65;—;134
Kevin Tway;68-67;—;135
Sepp Straka;63-72;—;135
Sungjae Im;66-69;—;135
Adam Schenk;67-69;—;136
Peter Malnati;68-68;—;136
Alex Prugh;66-70;—;136
Kevin Streelman;68-68;—;136
J.T. Poston;66-70;—;136
Ricky Barnes;75-61;—;136
Chase Wright;64-72;—;136
Troy Merritt;67-70;—;137
Aaron Baddeley;70-67;—;137
Danny Lee;69-68;—;137
Johnson Wagner;70-67;—;137
Martin Laird;67-70;—;137
Patrick Cantlay;69-68;—;137
Mackenzie Hughes;66-71;—;137
Julian Etulain;68-69;—;137
Nate Lashley;68-69;—;137
Brendan Steele;67-71;—;138
Emiliano Grillo;72-66;—;138
Bill Haas;70-68;—;138
Tyrone Van Aswegen;69-69;—;138
J.J. Spaun;72-66;—;138
Wyndham Clark;66-72;—;138
Nick Taylor;71-67;—;138
Fred Couples;73-65;—;138
Chez Reavie;69-69;—;138
Hunter Mahan;70-68;—;138
Adam Svensson;69-69;—;138
Dylan Frittelli;67-71;—;138
Adam Long;66-72;—;138
LPGA
UL International Crown
At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Incheon, South Korea
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,508; Par: 72
FOURBALL
Second Round
Pool A
England vs. Taiwan
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, England, def. Wei-Ling Hsu and Teresa Lu, Taiwan, 2 and 1
Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England, def. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao, Taiwan, 6 and 4
South Korea vs. Australia
So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Chun, South Korea, def. Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith, Australia, 2 and 1
Su Oh and Katherine Kirk, Australia, def. Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim, South Korea, 3 and 2
Pool B
Japan vs. Sweden
Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Sweden, def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, 6 and 4
Ayako Uehara and Nasa Hataoka, Japan, def. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden, 4 and 3
United States vs. Thailand
Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, def. Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand, 6 and 4
Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwattahanaphong, Thailand, 4 and 3
Third Round (Suspended)
Pool A
Australia vs. Taiwan
Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim, South Korea, leads Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, England, 4 up through 8
Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England leads In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu, South Korea, 1 up through 6
England vs. South Korea
Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith, Australia leads Candie Kung and Teresa Lu, Taiwan, 1 up through 10
Su Oh and Katherine Kirk, Australia leads Wei-Ling Hsu and Phoebe Yao, Taiwan, 3 up through 9
Pool B
Thailand vs. Sweden
Moriya Jutanugarn and Ariya Jutanugarn, Thailand, leads Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Sweden, 3 up through 14
Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden, leads Pornanong Phatlum and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, Thailand, 2 up through 13
United States vs. Japan
Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara, Japan, leads Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, 1 up through 12
Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, leads Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, 1 up through 11
