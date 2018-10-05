Safeway Open

At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $6.4 million

Yardage: 7,166; Par 72

Second-round leaders

Brandt Snedeker;66-65;—;131

Ryan Moore;67-67;—;134

Phil Mickelson;65-69;—;134

Michael Thompson;69-65;—;134

Kevin Tway;68-67;—;135

Sepp Straka;63-72;—;135

Sungjae Im;66-69;—;135

Adam Schenk;67-69;—;136

Peter Malnati;68-68;—;136

Alex Prugh;66-70;—;136

Kevin Streelman;68-68;—;136

J.T. Poston;66-70;—;136

Ricky Barnes;75-61;—;136

Chase Wright;64-72;—;136

Troy Merritt;67-70;—;137

Aaron Baddeley;70-67;—;137

Danny Lee;69-68;—;137

Johnson Wagner;70-67;—;137

Martin Laird;67-70;—;137

Patrick Cantlay;69-68;—;137

Mackenzie Hughes;66-71;—;137

Julian Etulain;68-69;—;137

Nate Lashley;68-69;—;137

Brendan Steele;67-71;—;138

Emiliano Grillo;72-66;—;138

Bill Haas;70-68;—;138

Tyrone Van Aswegen;69-69;—;138

J.J. Spaun;72-66;—;138

Wyndham Clark;66-72;—;138

Nick Taylor;71-67;—;138

Fred Couples;73-65;—;138

Chez Reavie;69-69;—;138

Hunter Mahan;70-68;—;138

Adam Svensson;69-69;—;138

Dylan Frittelli;67-71;—;138

Adam Long;66-72;—;138

LPGA

UL International Crown

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 6,508; Par: 72

FOURBALL

Second Round

Pool A

England vs. Taiwan

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, England, def. Wei-Ling Hsu and Teresa Lu, Taiwan, 2 and 1

Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England, def. Candie Kung and Phoebe Yao, Taiwan, 6 and 4

South Korea vs. Australia

So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Chun, South Korea, def. Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith, Australia, 2 and 1

Su Oh and Katherine Kirk, Australia, def. Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim, South Korea, 3 and 2

Pool B

Japan vs. Sweden

Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Sweden, def. Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, 6 and 4

Ayako Uehara and Nasa Hataoka, Japan, def. Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden, 4 and 3

United States vs. Thailand

Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, def. Moriya Jutanugarn and Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand, 6 and 4

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Ariya Jutanugarn and Sherman Santiwiwattahanaphong, Thailand, 4 and 3

Third Round (Suspended)

Pool A

Australia vs. Taiwan

Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim, South Korea, leads Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, England, 4 up through 8

Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England leads In Gee Chun and So Yeon Ryu, South Korea, 1 up through 6

England vs. South Korea

Minjee Lee and Sarah Jane Smith, Australia leads Candie Kung and Teresa Lu, Taiwan, 1 up through 10

Su Oh and Katherine Kirk, Australia leads Wei-Ling Hsu and Phoebe Yao, Taiwan, 3 up through 9

Pool B

Thailand vs. Sweden

Moriya Jutanugarn and Ariya Jutanugarn, Thailand, leads Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Sweden, 3 up through 14

Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden, leads Pornanong Phatlum and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, Thailand, 2 up through 13

United States vs. Japan

Nasa Hataoka and Ayako Uehara, Japan, leads Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie, United States, 1 up through 12

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, leads Misuzu Narita and Mamiko Higa, Japan, 1 up through 11

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments