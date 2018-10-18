CJ Cup
At Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Yardage: 7,196; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $9.5 million
First-round leaders
Chez Reavie;33-35;—;68
Danny Willett;33-36;—;69
Si Woo Kim;35-34;—;69
Byeong Hun An;33-37;—;70
Rod Pampling;35-35;—;70
Michael Kim;35-35;—;70
Ian Poulter;34-36;—;70
Scott Piercy;34-36;—;70
Nick Watney;35-35;—;70
Austin Cook;36-34;—;70
Brooks Koepka;35-36;—;71
Patton Kizzire;36-35;—;71
Dong Seop Maeng;37-34;—;71
Graeme McDowell;36-35;—;71
J.J. Spaun;35-36;—;71
Adam Hadwin;33-38;—;71
Hideki Matsuyama;34-37;—;71
Paul Casey;35-36;—;71
Jamie Lovemark;35-36;—;71
Louis Oosthuizen;36-36;—;72
Ryan Palmer;38-34;—;72
Doyeob Mun;34-38;—;72
Tae Hee Lee;36-36;—;72
Tyrrell Hatton;35-37;—;72
Pat Perez;36-36;—;72
Charles Howell III;33-39;—;72
Kyle Stanley;37-35;—;72
Ryan Moore;38-34;—;72
Joel Dahmen;36-36;—;72
Jimmy Walker;38-34;—;72
Brandt Snedeker;37-35;—;72
Jason Dufner;35-37;—;72
J.B. Holmes;36-36;—;72
LPGA
Buick Shanghai
At Qizhong Garden GC
Shanghai
Yardage: 6,541; Par: 72 (36-36)
Purse: $2.1 million
First-round leaders
Ariya Jutanugarn;32-34;—;66
Sei Young Kim;33-34;—;67
Danielle Kang;34-33;—;67
Minjee Lee;34-34;—;68
Lizette Salas;34-34;—;68
Paula Creamer;34-34;—;68
Lydia Ko;33-35;—;68
Wenbo Liu;33-35;—;68
Ryann O'Toole;34-34;—;68
Wei-Ling Hsu;37-32;—;69
Yu Liu;33-36;—;69
Brittany Lincicome;33-36;—;69
So Yeon Ryu;37-32;—;69
Su Oh;35-34;—;69
Annie Park;35-34;—;69
Bronte Law;36-33;—;69
Jane Park;36-33;—;69
Carlota Ciganda;35-35;—;70
Nelly Korda;36-34;—;70
Amy Yang;35-35;—;70
Sakura Yokomine;36-34;—;70
Jacqui Concolino;36-35;—;71
Pernilla Lindberg;35-36;—;71
Brittany Altomare;37-34;—;71
Aditi Ashok;36-35;—;71
Jeong Eun Lee;35-36;—;71
Ally McDonald;36-35;—;71
Pornanong Phatlum;34-37;—;71
Mariah Stackhouse;36-35;—;71
Mi Hyang Lee;38-33;—;71
Azahara Munoz;34-37;—;71
Megan Khang;34-37;—;71
