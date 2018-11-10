Mayakoba Classic

At El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Yardage: 6,987; Par 71

Purse: $7.2 million

Third-round leaders

Matt Kuchar;64-64-65;—;193

Whee Kim;68-63-66;—;197

Richy Werenski;65-66-67;—;198

Danny Lee;65-66-67;—;198

Aaron Wise;71-65-63;—;199

J.J. Spaun;69-65-65;—;199

Cameron Champ;68-62-69;—;199

Brice Garnett;68-67-65;—;200

Jim Furyk;69-65-66;—;200

Emiliano Grillo;65-68-67;—;200

Abraham Ancer;65-68-67;—;200

Pat Perez;66-67-67;—;200

Adam Hadwin;65-67-68;—;200

Anirban Lahiri;65-66-69;—;200

Tony Finau;69-65-67;—;201

Kelly Kraft;69-64-68;—;201

Harold Varner III;65-69-68;—;202

Stephan Jaeger;65-69-68;—;202

J.T. Poston;65-69-68;—;202

Vaughn Taylor;69-68-65;—;202

Dominic Bozzelli;64-67-71;—;202

Chez Reavie;67-68-68;—;203

Russell Henley;66-69-68;—;203

Rickie Fowler;66-68-69;—;203

Josh Teater;67-67-69;—;203

James Hahn;66-67-70;—;203

Patton Kizzire;65-66-72;—;203

Armando Favela;67-67-70;—;204

Kevin Chappell;65-70-69;—;204

Steve Marino;70-64-70;—;204

C.T. Pan;67-69-68;—;204

Bud Cauley;65-68-71;—;204

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;66-66-72;—;204

Scott Piercy;67-68-70;—;205

Denny McCarthy;72-64-69;—;205

Scott Langley;69-67-69;—;205

Ryan Armour;67-67-71;—;205

Jhonattan Vegas;68-66-71;—;205

Chris Kirk;72-66-67;—;205

Champions

Charles Schwab Cup

At Phoenix C.C.

Phoenix, Arizona

Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71 (36-35)

Purse: $2.5 million

Third-round leaders

Scott McCarron;65-64-66;—;195

Stephen Ames;68-67-61;—;196

Tim Petrovic;63-67-66;—;196

Paul Goydos;63-65-69;—;197

Wes Short, Jr.;70-63-65;—;198

Glen Day;66-70-65;—;201

David Toms;69-67-65;—;201

Vijay Singh;67-67-67;—;201

Marco Dawson;69-65-67;—;201

Duffy Waldorf;68-65-69;—;202

Gene Sauers;70-71-62;—;203

Jerry Kelly;68-67-68;—;203

Kent Jones;67-71-66;—;204

Woody Austin;68-69-67;—;204

Joe Durant;67-69-68;—;204

Kevin Sutherland;67-68-69;—;204

Billy Andrade;71-68-66;—;205

Brandt Jobe;69-69-67;—;205

Bernhard Langer;70-70-66;—;206

Paul Broadhurst;70-71-66;—;207

Ken Tanigawa;74-70-64;—;208

Kenny Perry;71-69-68;—;208

Scott Parel;71-69-68;—;208

Jeff Maggert;67-71-71;—;209

Colin Montgomerie;69-73-68;—;210

Bart Bryant;71-70-69;—;210

Jay Haas;70-70-70;—;210

Tom Pernice Jr.;71-68-71;—;210

Kirk Triplett;73-70-69;—;212

Tom Lehman;71-70-71;—;212

Lee Janzen;67-73-72;—;212

Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-75-69;—;213

Rocco Mediate;73-72-69;—;214

Billy Mayfair;67-74-74;—;215

Scott Dunlap;73-73-72;—;218

