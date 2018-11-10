Mayakoba Classic
At El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Yardage: 6,987; Par 71
Purse: $7.2 million
Third-round leaders
Matt Kuchar;64-64-65;—;193
Whee Kim;68-63-66;—;197
Richy Werenski;65-66-67;—;198
Danny Lee;65-66-67;—;198
Aaron Wise;71-65-63;—;199
J.J. Spaun;69-65-65;—;199
Cameron Champ;68-62-69;—;199
Brice Garnett;68-67-65;—;200
Jim Furyk;69-65-66;—;200
Emiliano Grillo;65-68-67;—;200
Abraham Ancer;65-68-67;—;200
Pat Perez;66-67-67;—;200
Adam Hadwin;65-67-68;—;200
Anirban Lahiri;65-66-69;—;200
Tony Finau;69-65-67;—;201
Kelly Kraft;69-64-68;—;201
Harold Varner III;65-69-68;—;202
Stephan Jaeger;65-69-68;—;202
J.T. Poston;65-69-68;—;202
Vaughn Taylor;69-68-65;—;202
Dominic Bozzelli;64-67-71;—;202
Chez Reavie;67-68-68;—;203
Russell Henley;66-69-68;—;203
Rickie Fowler;66-68-69;—;203
Josh Teater;67-67-69;—;203
James Hahn;66-67-70;—;203
Patton Kizzire;65-66-72;—;203
Armando Favela;67-67-70;—;204
Kevin Chappell;65-70-69;—;204
Steve Marino;70-64-70;—;204
C.T. Pan;67-69-68;—;204
Bud Cauley;65-68-71;—;204
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;66-66-72;—;204
Scott Piercy;67-68-70;—;205
Denny McCarthy;72-64-69;—;205
Scott Langley;69-67-69;—;205
Ryan Armour;67-67-71;—;205
Jhonattan Vegas;68-66-71;—;205
Chris Kirk;72-66-67;—;205
Champions
Charles Schwab Cup
At Phoenix C.C.
Phoenix, Arizona
Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71 (36-35)
Purse: $2.5 million
Third-round leaders
Scott McCarron;65-64-66;—;195
Stephen Ames;68-67-61;—;196
Tim Petrovic;63-67-66;—;196
Paul Goydos;63-65-69;—;197
Wes Short, Jr.;70-63-65;—;198
Glen Day;66-70-65;—;201
David Toms;69-67-65;—;201
Vijay Singh;67-67-67;—;201
Marco Dawson;69-65-67;—;201
Duffy Waldorf;68-65-69;—;202
Gene Sauers;70-71-62;—;203
Jerry Kelly;68-67-68;—;203
Kent Jones;67-71-66;—;204
Woody Austin;68-69-67;—;204
Joe Durant;67-69-68;—;204
Kevin Sutherland;67-68-69;—;204
Billy Andrade;71-68-66;—;205
Brandt Jobe;69-69-67;—;205
Bernhard Langer;70-70-66;—;206
Paul Broadhurst;70-71-66;—;207
Ken Tanigawa;74-70-64;—;208
Kenny Perry;71-69-68;—;208
Scott Parel;71-69-68;—;208
Jeff Maggert;67-71-71;—;209
Colin Montgomerie;69-73-68;—;210
Bart Bryant;71-70-69;—;210
Jay Haas;70-70-70;—;210
Tom Pernice Jr.;71-68-71;—;210
Kirk Triplett;73-70-69;—;212
Tom Lehman;71-70-71;—;212
Lee Janzen;67-73-72;—;212
Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-75-69;—;213
Rocco Mediate;73-72-69;—;214
Billy Mayfair;67-74-74;—;215
Scott Dunlap;73-73-72;—;218
