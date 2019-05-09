Byron Nelson

At Trinity Forest GC, Dallas

Yardage: 7,371; Par 71 (36-35)

Purse: $7.9 million

First-round leaders

Denny McCarthy;34-29;—;63

Tyler Duncan;30-34;—;64

Tom Hoge;33-31;—;64

Matt Jones;31-34;—;65

Brooks Koepka;33-32;—;65

Jonas Blixt;33-32;—;65

Troy Merritt;32-33;—;65

Chad Campbell;31-34;—;65

Kramer Hickok;30-35;—;65

Shawn Stefani;33-32;—;65

Matt Every;34-31;—;65

Sung Kang;31-34;—;65

C.T. Pan;32-34;—;66

Keith Mitchell;32-34;—;66

Daniel Berger;32-34;—;66

J.J. Spaun;32-34;—;66

Michael Thompson;33-33;—;66

Roberto Diaz;32-34;—;66

Justin Harding;32-34;—;66

Sam Burns;31-35;—;66

Seth Reeves;32-34;—;66

Scott Piercy;33-34;—;67

Brian Stuard;34-33;—;67

Rory Sabbatini;32-35;—;67

Andres Romero;34-33;—;67

Beau Hossler;33-34;—;67

Nate Lashley;34-33;—;67

Cameron Davis;33-34;—;67

Zack Sucher;34-33;—;67

Henrik Stenson;31-36;—;67

Hideki Matsuyama;34-33;—;67

Mackenzie Hughes;34-33;—;67

Pat Perez;32-35;—;67

Martin Laird;34-33;—;67

Scottie Scheffler;34-33;—;67

State player

Tony Romo;36-40;—;76

Champions

Regions Tradition

At Trinity Forest GC (Founders course)

Birmingham, Ala.

Yardage: 7,299; Par 72 (36-36)

Purse: $2.4 million

Partial first-round results

Billy Andrade;35-33;—;68

Willie Wood;34-35;—;69

Mike Goodes;36-34;—;70

Michael Bradley;36-35;—;71

Stephen Ames;36-35;—;71

Scott Parel;36-35;—;71

Kent Jones;35-37;—;72

Spike McRoy;38-35;—;73

Gary Hallberg;36-37;—;73

Jeff Sluman;38-35;—;73

Lee Janzen;36-38;—;74

Rocco Mediate;35-39;—;74

Colin Montgomerie;37-37;—;74

Retief Goosen;38-36;—;74

Steve Flesch;37-38;—;75

Tim Petrovic;39-36;—;75

Tommy Armour III;38-38;—;76

Leaderboard at time of suspended play

Golfer;Score;Thru

Glen Day;-7;16

Miguel Angel Jimenez;-5;17

David Toms;-5;13

Billy Andrade;-4;F

Willie Wood;-3;F

Bernhard Langer;-3;17

Steve Jones;-3;15

Steve Stricker;-3;13

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments