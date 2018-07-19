British Open

Thursday

At Royal & Ancient Golf Club

Carnoustie, Scotland

Purse: $10.5 million

Yardage: 7,402; Par: 71 (36-35)

First-round leaders

Kevin Kisner;34-32;—;66

Erik van Rooyen;33-34;—;67

Tony Finau;34-33;—;67

Zander Lombard;32-35;—;67

Brandon Stone;33-35;—;68

Ryan Moore;33-35;—;68

Brendan Steele;35-33;—;68

Matthew Southgate;35-34;—;69

Danny Willett;34-35;—;69

Sung Kang;34-35;—;69

Pat Perez;34-35;—;69

Jon Rahm;34-35;—;69

Russell Henley;34-35;—;69

Rory McIlroy;36-33;—;69

Zach Johnson;35-34;—;69

Justin Thomas;33-36;—;69

Chez Reavie;36-33;—;69

Luke List;38-32;—;70

Kevin Chappell;34-36;—;70

Patrick Cantlay;35-35;—;70

Thomas Pieters;37-33;—;70

Yuta Ikeda;36-34;—;70

Webb Simpson;36-34;—;70

Kevin Na;36-34;—;70

Matt Kuchar;34-36;—;70

Rickie Fowler;36-34;—;70

Chris Wood;37-33;—;70

Henrik Stenson;36-34;—;70

Thorbjorn Olesen;35-35;—;70

Alex Noren;35-35;—;70

Francesco Molinari;34-36;—;70

Martin Kaymer;36-35;—;71

Andy Sullivan;36-35;—;71

Eddie Pepperell;36-35;—;71

Paul Dunne;37-34;—;71

Brian Harman;36-35;—;71

Si Woo Kim;36-35;—;71

Yusaku Miyazato;34-37;—;71

Gary Woodland;35-36;—;71

Xander Schauffele;37-34;—;71

Sean Crocker;37-34;—;71

Cameron Davis;36-35;—;71

Charley Hoffman;36-35;—;71

Adam Scott;34-37;—;71

Jason Day;35-36;—;71

Haotong Li;37-34;—;71

Dylan Frittelli;37-34;—;71

Tiger Woods;34-37;—;71

Abraham Ancer;36-35;—;71

