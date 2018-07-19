British Open
Thursday
At Royal & Ancient Golf Club
Carnoustie, Scotland
Purse: $10.5 million
Yardage: 7,402; Par: 71 (36-35)
First-round leaders
Kevin Kisner;34-32;—;66
Erik van Rooyen;33-34;—;67
Tony Finau;34-33;—;67
Zander Lombard;32-35;—;67
Brandon Stone;33-35;—;68
Ryan Moore;33-35;—;68
Brendan Steele;35-33;—;68
Matthew Southgate;35-34;—;69
Danny Willett;34-35;—;69
Sung Kang;34-35;—;69
Pat Perez;34-35;—;69
Jon Rahm;34-35;—;69
Russell Henley;34-35;—;69
Rory McIlroy;36-33;—;69
Zach Johnson;35-34;—;69
Justin Thomas;33-36;—;69
Chez Reavie;36-33;—;69
Luke List;38-32;—;70
Kevin Chappell;34-36;—;70
Patrick Cantlay;35-35;—;70
Thomas Pieters;37-33;—;70
Yuta Ikeda;36-34;—;70
Webb Simpson;36-34;—;70
Kevin Na;36-34;—;70
Matt Kuchar;34-36;—;70
Rickie Fowler;36-34;—;70
Chris Wood;37-33;—;70
Henrik Stenson;36-34;—;70
Thorbjorn Olesen;35-35;—;70
Alex Noren;35-35;—;70
Francesco Molinari;34-36;—;70
Martin Kaymer;36-35;—;71
Andy Sullivan;36-35;—;71
Eddie Pepperell;36-35;—;71
Paul Dunne;37-34;—;71
Brian Harman;36-35;—;71
Si Woo Kim;36-35;—;71
Yusaku Miyazato;34-37;—;71
Gary Woodland;35-36;—;71
Xander Schauffele;37-34;—;71
Sean Crocker;37-34;—;71
Cameron Davis;36-35;—;71
Charley Hoffman;36-35;—;71
Adam Scott;34-37;—;71
Jason Day;35-36;—;71
Haotong Li;37-34;—;71
Dylan Frittelli;37-34;—;71
Tiger Woods;34-37;—;71
Abraham Ancer;36-35;—;71
