PGA Championship
Friday (Play Suspended)
At Bellerive Country Club
St. Louis
Purse: TBA ($10.5 million in 2017)
Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70 (35-35)
Second-round leaders
Gary Woodland;64-66;—;130;-10
Kevin Kisner;67-64;—;131;-9
Brooks Koepka;69-63;—;132;-8
Dustin Johnson;67-66;—;133;-7
Charl Schwartzel;70-63;—;133;-7
Thomas Pieters;67-66;—;133;-7
Brandon Stone;66-68;—;134;-6
Adam Scott;70-65;—;135;-5
Francesco Molinari;68-67;—;135;-5
Patrick Cantlay;68-67;—;135;-5
Jon Rahm;68-67;—;135;-5
Jason Kokrak;68-67;—;135;-5
Emiliano Grillo;69-67;—;136;-4
Justin Rose;67-69;—;136;-4
Zach Johnson;66-70;—;136;-4
Matt Wallace;71-66;—;137;-3
Jordan Spieth;71-66;—;137;-3
Andrew Putnam;68-69;—;137;-3
Tyrrell Hatton;71-67;—;138;-2
Thorbjorn Olesen;70-68;—;138;-2
Daniel Berger;73-65;—;138;-2
Mike Lorenzo-Vera;73-65;—;138;-2
Andrew Landry;73-65;—;138;-2
Chris Kirk;68-70;—;138;-2
Russell Henley;74-65;—;139;-1
Tommy Fleetwood;69-70;—;139;-1
Satoshi Kodaira;71-68;—;139;-1
Marc Leishman;68-71;—;139;-1
Brice Garnett;71-68;—;139;-1
Kevin Na;70-69;—;139;-1
Chez Reavie;71-68;—;139;-1
Russell Knox;71-68;—;139;-1
Joaquin Niemann;68-71;—;139;-1
Chris Stroud;69-70;—;139;-1
Kevin Chappell;69-71;—;140;E
Nick Watney;75-65;—;140;E
Ted Potter, Jr.;74-66;—;140;E
Adrian Otaegui;73-67;—;140;E
Seungsu Han;74-66;—;140;E
Ben Kern;71-69;—;140;E
Luke List;71-70;—;141;+1
Kyle Stanley;68-73;—;141;+1
Matt Kuchar;71-70;—;141;+1
Sergio Garcia;70-71;—;141;+1
Brendan Steele;73-68;—;141;+1
Whee Kim;75-67;—;142;+2
Alex Noren;71-71;—;142;+2
Shaun Micheel;73-69;—;142;+2
Bill Haas;72-70;—;142;+2
Justin Harding;72-70;—;142;+2
