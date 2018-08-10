PGA Championship

Friday (Play Suspended)

At Bellerive Country Club

St. Louis

Purse: TBA ($10.5 million in 2017)

Yardage: 7,316; Par: 70 (35-35)

Second-round leaders

Gary Woodland;64-66;—;130;-10

Kevin Kisner;67-64;—;131;-9

Brooks Koepka;69-63;—;132;-8

Dustin Johnson;67-66;—;133;-7

Charl Schwartzel;70-63;—;133;-7

Thomas Pieters;67-66;—;133;-7

Brandon Stone;66-68;—;134;-6

Adam Scott;70-65;—;135;-5

Francesco Molinari;68-67;—;135;-5

Patrick Cantlay;68-67;—;135;-5

Jon Rahm;68-67;—;135;-5

Jason Kokrak;68-67;—;135;-5

Emiliano Grillo;69-67;—;136;-4

Justin Rose;67-69;—;136;-4

Zach Johnson;66-70;—;136;-4

Matt Wallace;71-66;—;137;-3

Jordan Spieth;71-66;—;137;-3

Andrew Putnam;68-69;—;137;-3

Tyrrell Hatton;71-67;—;138;-2

Thorbjorn Olesen;70-68;—;138;-2

Daniel Berger;73-65;—;138;-2

Mike Lorenzo-Vera;73-65;—;138;-2

Andrew Landry;73-65;—;138;-2

Chris Kirk;68-70;—;138;-2

Russell Henley;74-65;—;139;-1

Tommy Fleetwood;69-70;—;139;-1

Satoshi Kodaira;71-68;—;139;-1

Marc Leishman;68-71;—;139;-1

Brice Garnett;71-68;—;139;-1

Kevin Na;70-69;—;139;-1

Chez Reavie;71-68;—;139;-1

Russell Knox;71-68;—;139;-1

Joaquin Niemann;68-71;—;139;-1

Chris Stroud;69-70;—;139;-1

Kevin Chappell;69-71;—;140;E

Nick Watney;75-65;—;140;E

Ted Potter, Jr.;74-66;—;140;E

Adrian Otaegui;73-67;—;140;E

Seungsu Han;74-66;—;140;E

Ben Kern;71-69;—;140;E

Luke List;71-70;—;141;+1

Kyle Stanley;68-73;—;141;+1

Matt Kuchar;71-70;—;141;+1

Sergio Garcia;70-71;—;141;+1

Brendan Steele;73-68;—;141;+1

Whee Kim;75-67;—;142;+2

Alex Noren;71-71;—;142;+2

Shaun Micheel;73-69;—;142;+2

Bill Haas;72-70;—;142;+2

Justin Harding;72-70;—;142;+2

