Wyndham Championship

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Yardage: 7,127; Par 70

Purse: $6 million

Second-round leaders

Brandt Snedeker;59-67;—;126

D.A. Points;64-64;—;128

C.T. Pan;65-64;—;129

David Hearn;64-67;—;131

Peter Malnati;66-65;—;131

Keith Mitchell;65-66;—;131

Sergio Garcia;66-65;—;131

Harris English;66-65;—;131

Brett Stegmaier;64-67;—;131

Jonathan Byrd;64-68;—;132

Nick Taylor;65-67;—;132

Aaron Baddeley;65-67;—;132

Trey Mullinax;67-65;—;132

Doug Ghim;68-64;—;132

Abraham Ancer;64-69;—;133

Brian Gay;70-63;—;133

Jim Furyk;65-68;—;133

Scott Brown;68-65;—;133

Henrik Stenson;68-65;—;133

Ryan Moore;63-70;—;133

Brice Garnett;65-68;—;133

John Oda;63-70;—;133

Ryan Blaum;67-66;—;133

Ryan Armour;65-68;—;133

Denny McCarthy;66-67;—;133

Sung Kang;65-69;—;134

Jason Dufner;66-68;—;134

Cameron Percy;67-67;—;134

Corey Conners;65-69;—;134

Billy Horschel;66-68;—;134

Webb Simpson;66-68;—;134

Chris Kirk;69-65;—;134

Sangmoon Bae;67-67;—;134

Missed the cut

Steve Stricker;70-69;—;139

Champions

Dick's Sporting Goods Open

At En-Joie Golf Club

Endicott, N.Y.

Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72 (35-37)

Purse: $2.05 million

First-round leaders

Doug Garwood;31-33;—;64

Michael Bradley;31-34;—;65

Marco Dawson;32-33;—;65

Clark Dennis;35-31;—;66

Woody Austin;33-33;—;66

Tom Gillis;33-34;—;67

Bob Estes;35-32;—;67

Skip Kendall;35-33;—;68

Fran Quinn;32-36;—;68

Bart Bryant;36-32;—;68

Steve Jones;34-34;—;68

Jay Haas;33-35;—;68

Billy Andrade;34-34;—;68

Kenny Perry;34-34;—;68

Paul Broadhurst;35-33;—;68

Mark Calcavecchia;36-32;—;68

Kent Jones;35-34;—;69

John Huston;35-34;—;69

Glen Day;37-32;—;69

Jeff Sluman;36-33;—;69

Scott Parel;35-34;—;69

Jerry Haas;35-34;—;69

Larry Mize;36-33;—;69

Paul Goydos;33-36;—;69

Robert Gamez;35-35;—;70

Rod Spittle;35-35;—;70

Carlos Franco;37-33;—;70

Joe Durant;35-35;—;70

Gene Sauers;36-34;—;70

Lee Janzen;37-33;—;70

Miguel Angel Jimenez;36-34;—;70

Bernhard Langer;37-33;—;70

Jeff Maggert;35-35;—;70

LPGA

Indy Women in Tech

At Brickyard Crossing Golf Club

Indianapolis

Yardage: 6,456; Par 72

Purse: $2 million

Second-round leaders

Sung Hyun Park;68-63;—;131

Lizette Salas;62-69;—;131

Danielle Kang;65-68;—;133

Nasa Hataoka;64-69;—;133

Thidapa Suwannapura;67-67;—;134

Ariya Jutanugarn;70-65;—;135

Jackie Stoelting;70-66;—;136

Mina Harigae;69-67;—;136

Katelyn Dambaugh;69-67;—;136

Hannah Green;69-67;—;136

Pernilla Lindberg;67-69;—;136

Brianna Do;66-70;—;136

Haeji Kang;71-66;—;137

Paula Reto;69-68;—;137

Candie Kung;70-68;—;138

Sandra Gal;70-68;—;138

Wichanee Meechai;70-68;—;138

Bronte Law;69-69;—;138

Yu Liu;69-69;—;138

Anne-Catherine Tanguay;68-70;—;138

Chella Choi;68-70;—;138

Wei-Ling Hsu;67-71;—;138

Brooke M. Henderson;70-69;—;139

Caroline Inglis;69-70;—;139

Caroline Masson;69-70;—;139

Dori Carter;72-68;—;140

Jenny Shin;72-68;—;140

Peiyun Chien;72-68;—;140

Eun-Hee Ji;71-69;—;140

Maude-Aimee Leblanc;70-70;—;140

Lindy Duncan;70-70;—;140

Moriya Jutanugarn;68-72;—;140

Nicole Broch Larsen;67-73;—;140

USGA

U.S. Amateur Championship

At Pebble Beach Golf Links

Yardage: 7,075; Par: 71

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Quarterfinals

Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (145) def. Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, Miss. (144), 1 up.

Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif. (144) def. Will Gordon, Davidson, N.C. (139), 2 and 1.

Cole Hammer, Houston (137) def. Alex Fitzpatrick, England (146), 3 and 2.

Viktor Hovland, Norway (144) def. Austin Squires, Union, Ky. (142), 7 and 6.

