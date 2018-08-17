Wyndham Championship
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Yardage: 7,127; Par 70
Purse: $6 million
Second-round leaders
Brandt Snedeker;59-67;—;126
D.A. Points;64-64;—;128
C.T. Pan;65-64;—;129
David Hearn;64-67;—;131
Peter Malnati;66-65;—;131
Keith Mitchell;65-66;—;131
Sergio Garcia;66-65;—;131
Harris English;66-65;—;131
Brett Stegmaier;64-67;—;131
Jonathan Byrd;64-68;—;132
Nick Taylor;65-67;—;132
Aaron Baddeley;65-67;—;132
Trey Mullinax;67-65;—;132
Doug Ghim;68-64;—;132
Abraham Ancer;64-69;—;133
Brian Gay;70-63;—;133
Jim Furyk;65-68;—;133
Scott Brown;68-65;—;133
Henrik Stenson;68-65;—;133
Ryan Moore;63-70;—;133
Brice Garnett;65-68;—;133
John Oda;63-70;—;133
Ryan Blaum;67-66;—;133
Ryan Armour;65-68;—;133
Denny McCarthy;66-67;—;133
Sung Kang;65-69;—;134
Jason Dufner;66-68;—;134
Cameron Percy;67-67;—;134
Corey Conners;65-69;—;134
Billy Horschel;66-68;—;134
Webb Simpson;66-68;—;134
Chris Kirk;69-65;—;134
Sangmoon Bae;67-67;—;134
Missed the cut
Steve Stricker;70-69;—;139
Champions
Dick's Sporting Goods Open
At En-Joie Golf Club
Endicott, N.Y.
Yardage: 6,994; Par: 72 (35-37)
Purse: $2.05 million
First-round leaders
Doug Garwood;31-33;—;64
Michael Bradley;31-34;—;65
Marco Dawson;32-33;—;65
Clark Dennis;35-31;—;66
Woody Austin;33-33;—;66
Tom Gillis;33-34;—;67
Bob Estes;35-32;—;67
Skip Kendall;35-33;—;68
Fran Quinn;32-36;—;68
Bart Bryant;36-32;—;68
Steve Jones;34-34;—;68
Jay Haas;33-35;—;68
Billy Andrade;34-34;—;68
Kenny Perry;34-34;—;68
Paul Broadhurst;35-33;—;68
Mark Calcavecchia;36-32;—;68
Kent Jones;35-34;—;69
John Huston;35-34;—;69
Glen Day;37-32;—;69
Jeff Sluman;36-33;—;69
Scott Parel;35-34;—;69
Jerry Haas;35-34;—;69
Larry Mize;36-33;—;69
Paul Goydos;33-36;—;69
Robert Gamez;35-35;—;70
Rod Spittle;35-35;—;70
Carlos Franco;37-33;—;70
Joe Durant;35-35;—;70
Gene Sauers;36-34;—;70
Lee Janzen;37-33;—;70
Miguel Angel Jimenez;36-34;—;70
Bernhard Langer;37-33;—;70
Jeff Maggert;35-35;—;70
LPGA
Indy Women in Tech
At Brickyard Crossing Golf Club
Indianapolis
Yardage: 6,456; Par 72
Purse: $2 million
Second-round leaders
Sung Hyun Park;68-63;—;131
Lizette Salas;62-69;—;131
Danielle Kang;65-68;—;133
Nasa Hataoka;64-69;—;133
Thidapa Suwannapura;67-67;—;134
Ariya Jutanugarn;70-65;—;135
Jackie Stoelting;70-66;—;136
Mina Harigae;69-67;—;136
Katelyn Dambaugh;69-67;—;136
Hannah Green;69-67;—;136
Pernilla Lindberg;67-69;—;136
Brianna Do;66-70;—;136
Haeji Kang;71-66;—;137
Paula Reto;69-68;—;137
Candie Kung;70-68;—;138
Sandra Gal;70-68;—;138
Wichanee Meechai;70-68;—;138
Bronte Law;69-69;—;138
Yu Liu;69-69;—;138
Anne-Catherine Tanguay;68-70;—;138
Chella Choi;68-70;—;138
Wei-Ling Hsu;67-71;—;138
Brooke M. Henderson;70-69;—;139
Caroline Inglis;69-70;—;139
Caroline Masson;69-70;—;139
Dori Carter;72-68;—;140
Jenny Shin;72-68;—;140
Peiyun Chien;72-68;—;140
Eun-Hee Ji;71-69;—;140
Maude-Aimee Leblanc;70-70;—;140
Lindy Duncan;70-70;—;140
Moriya Jutanugarn;68-72;—;140
Nicole Broch Larsen;67-73;—;140
USGA
U.S. Amateur Championship
At Pebble Beach Golf Links
Yardage: 7,075; Par: 71
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Quarterfinals
Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (145) def. Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, Miss. (144), 1 up.
Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif. (144) def. Will Gordon, Davidson, N.C. (139), 2 and 1.
Cole Hammer, Houston (137) def. Alex Fitzpatrick, England (146), 3 and 2.
Viktor Hovland, Norway (144) def. Austin Squires, Union, Ky. (142), 7 and 6.
