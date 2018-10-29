FedEx Cup Leaders
Through Oct. 28
FedExCup Season Points
1, Xander Schauffele, 594.250. 2, Brooks Koepka, 556.000. 3, Marc Leishman, 545.000. 4, Kevin Tway, 538.000. 5, Gary Woodland, 393.000. 6, Cameron Champ, 330.250. 7, Tony Finau, 315.000. 8, Brandt Snedeker, 294.933. 9, Emiliano Grillo, 287.333. 10, Ryan Moore, 253.000.
Scoring Average
1, Tony Finau, 67.243. 2, Justin Rose, 68.243. 3, Brooks Koepka, 69.024. 4, Gary Woodland, 69.202. 5, Cameron Champ, 69.295. 6, Luke List, 69.393. 7 (tie), Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reed, 69.493. 9, Marc Leishman, 69.577. 10, Keegan Bradley, 69.671.
Driving Distance
1, Luke List, 339.5. 2, Cameron Champ, 331.3. 3, Brendan Steele, 324.9. 4, Danny Lee, 322.6. 5, Tyler McCumber, 321.6. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 321.3. 7, Kevin Tway, 318.5. 8, Grayson Murray, 317.7. 9, Wyndham Clark, 317.2. 10, Martin Trainer, 316.8.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Dong Seop Maeng, 91.07%. 2 (tie), Brian Gay and Satoshi Kodaira, 76.79%. 4, Brice Garnett, 75.89%. 5, Scott Piercy, 75.71%. 6, 6 tied with 75.00%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, D.J. Trahan, 84.72%. 2, Louis Oosthuizen, 84.03%. 3, Kevin Dougherty, 83.33%. 4, Stewart Cink, 82.64%. 5 (tie), Ernie Els, Gary Woodland and Dylan Meyer, 81.94%. 8, Kevin Chappell, 81.25%. 9 (tie), Charles Howell III and Russell Henley, 80.56%.
Total Driving
1, Brendan Steele, 9. 2, Scott Piercy, 52. 3, Emiliano Grillo, 56. 4, Kevin Tway, 64. 5 (tie), Ryan Moore and Joel Dahmen, 75. 7, Chez Reavie, 78. 8, Jamie Lovemark, 80. 9, Adam Hadwin, 89. 10, Nick Watney, 90.
SG: Putting
1, Jonathan Randolph, 1.843. 2, Dylan Meyer, 1.799. 3, Ben Silverman, 1.723. 4, Denny McCarthy, 1.711. 5, Eric Axley, 1.680. 6, Brandt Snedeker, 1.664. 7, Martin Piller, 1.629. 8, Nate Lashley, 1.502. 9, Ryan Moore, 1.472. 10, Troy Merritt, 1.461.
Birdie Average
1, Gary Woodland, 6.38. 2, Tony Finau, 6.00. 3, Si Woo Kim, 5.75. 4, Cameron Champ, 5.63. 5 (tie), Marc Leishman, Ben Leong and HaoTong Li, 5.50. 8, 4 tied with 5.25.
Eagles (Holes per)
1 (tie), Danny Lee, Bud Cauley and JC Ritchie, 36.0. 4, Paul Casey, 43.2. 5 (tie), Keegan Bradley, Thomas Pieters, Justin Thomas, Sam Ryder and John Catlin, 48.0. 10, 5 tied with 54.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1 (tie), D.J. Trahan, Billy Hurley III, Andres Gonzales, Tommy Fleetwood, Shawn Stefani, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Maverick McNealy, 100.00%. 8, Adam Scott , 90.00%. 9 (tie), Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley, 87.50%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Sam Ryder, 404. 2, Danny Lee, 406. 3, Beau Hossler, 415. 4, Bronson Burgoon, 443. 5, Scott Piercy, 453. 6, J.B. Holmes, 492. 7, Emiliano Grillo, 500. 8, Kevin Tway, 504. 9, Troy Merritt, 526. 10, Chez Reavie, 544.
Champions
Tour Statistics
Through Oct. 28
Charles Schwab Cup Money List
1, Bernhard Langer, (23), $2,168,404. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (20), $1,915,968. 3, Jerry Kelly, (23), $1,862,495. 4, Scott McCarron, (25), $1,816,118. 5, Scott Parel, (25), $1,809,190. 6, David Toms, (21), $1,650,972. 7, Paul Broadhurst, (23), $1,493,529. 8, Joe Durant, (24), $1,288,806. 9, Vijay Singh, (19), $1,258,952. 10, Tim Petrovic, (22), $1,213,808.
Scoring Average (Actual)
1, Bernhard Langer, 69.06. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 69.15. 3, Jerry Kelly, 69.19. 4, Scott Parel, 69.43. 5, Scott McCarron, 69.51. 6, Kenny Perry, 69.71. 7, Joe Durant, 69.73. 8, David Toms, 69.75. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 69.84. 10, Kirk Triplett, 69.91.
Driving Distance
1, Kenny Perry, 299.2. 2, Scott Parel, 296.4. 3, Brandt Jobe, 295.2. 4, Scott McCarron, 294.5. 5, Ken Tanigawa, 293.6. 6, Wes Short, Jr., 293.5. 7, Vijay Singh, 292.4. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 290.8. 9, Woody Austin, 289.0. 10, Doug Garwood, 287.8.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Paul Goydos, 78.75%. 2, Glen Day, 78.23%. 3, Gene Sauers, 78.07%. 4 (tie), Tom Lehman and Scott Dunlap, 77.08%. 6, Jerry Kelly, 76.79%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 76.75%. 8, Jay Haas, 76.49%. 9, Olin Browne, 76.46%. 10, Joe Durant, 75.85%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Tom Lehman, 77.88%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 77.51%. 3, Bob Estes, 76.19%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 76.15%. 5, Vijay Singh, 75.38%. 6, Gene Sauers, 75.35%. 7, Woody Austin, 74.70%. 8, Jeff Sluman, 74.64%. 9, Joe Durant, 74.49%. 10, Doug Garwood, 74.44%.
Total Driving
1, Bernhard Langer, 29. 2, Kenny Perry, 30. 3, Joe Durant, 34. 4, Scott McCarron, 36. 5, Tom Lehman, 37. 6 (tie), Kevin Sutherland and Jerry Kelly, 38. 8, Gene Sauers, 39. 9, Kirk Triplett, 41. 10, Scott Dunlap, 45.
Putting Average
1, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 1.734. 2, Joe Durant, 1.736. 3, Scott Parel, 1.737. 4, Glen Day, 1.744. 5, Wes Short, Jr., 1.749. 6 (tie), Paul Goydos and Jerry Kelly, 1.750. 8 (tie), Jerry Smith and David Toms, 1.752. 10, Olin Browne, 1.755.
Birdie Average
1, Scott Parel, 4.39. 2, Bernhard Langer, 4.26. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.15. 4 (tie), Wes Short, Jr. and Woody Austin, 4.12. 6 (tie), Jerry Kelly and Scott McCarron, 4.04. 8, Joe Durant, 4.01. 9, Brandt Jobe, 3.95. 10, Glen Day, 3.94.
Eagles (Holes per)
1, Kenny Perry, 72.0. 2, Scott McCarron, 81.0. 3, Ken Tanigawa, 109.8. 4, Tommy Tolles, 120.0. 5, Bernhard Langer, 124.2. 6, Brandt Jobe, 128.3. 7, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 130.5. 8 (tie), Lee Janzen and Jeff Maggert, 134.0. 10, Tommy Armour III, 135.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, David Toms, 63.79%. 2, Lee Janzen, 58.54%. 3, Paul Broadhurst, 58.16%. 4, Tom Pernice Jr., 57.78%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 57.58%. 6, Scott Dunlap, 56.94%. 7, Kenny Perry, 55.77%. 8, Kent Jones, 55.56%. 9, David Frost, 54.55%. 10, Marco Dawson, 54.17%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Bernhard Langer, 80. 2, Joe Durant, 85. 3, Kenny Perry, 86. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 104. 5, Scott McCarron, 110. 6, Jerry Kelly, 126. 7, Brandt Jobe, 147. 8, Scott Parel, 155. 9, Kirk Triplett, 165. 10, David Toms, 166.
LPGA
Tour Statistics
Through Oct. 28
Scoring
1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.379. 2, Jin Young Ko, 69.64. 3, Minjee Lee, 69.641. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.956. 5, In Gee Chun, 70.0. 6, Jessica Korda, 70.032. 7, Lydia Ko, 70.045. 8, Amy Yang, 70.11. 9, Austin Ernst, 70.114. 10, Lexi Thompson, 70.169.
Driving Distance
1, Yani Tseng, 275.0. 2, Lexi Thompson, 273.3. 3, Angel Yin, 273.2. 4, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 273.0. 5, Emily Tubert, 271.0. 6, Sung Hyun Park, 270.5. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 269.3. 8, Jessica Korda, 269.2. 9, Madelene Sagstrom, 268.8. 10, Brittany Lincicome, 268.0.
Greens in Regulation
1, Jin Young Ko, .772. 2, Lexi Thompson, .750. 3, Minjee Lee, .749. 4, Austin Ernst, .749. 5, Brooke M. Henderson, .746. 6, Chella Choi, .744. 7, Anna Nordqvist, .744. 8, Sung Hyun Park, .739. 9, Charley Hull, .739. 10, Jessica Korda, .737.
Putts per GIR
1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 1.72. 2, Nasa Hataoka, 1.74. 3, Inbee Park, 1.75. 4, Jessica Korda, 1.75. 5, Moriya Jutanugarn, 1.75. 6, Sei Young Kim, 1.75. 7, In Gee Chun, 1.75. 8, Cristie Kerr, 1.76. 9, Amy Yang, 1.76. 10, Georgia Hall, 1.76.
Birdies
1, Ariya Jutanugarn, 421. 2, Minjee Lee, 390. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, 386. 4, Sei Young Kim, 371. 5, Moriya Jutanugarn, 361. 6, Carlota Ciganda, 353. 7, Jin Young Ko, 348. 8, Charley Hull, 345. 9, So Yeon Ryu, 333. 10, Lydia Ko, 321.
Eagles
1, Lexi Thompson, 14. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, 12. 3 (tie), Lydia Ko and Jaye Marie Green, 11. 5 (tie), Jessica Korda, Peiyun Chien, Moriya Jutanugarn, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emily Pedersen, 10. 10, Su Oh, 9.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Jenny Shin, .625. 2, Georgia Hall, .621. 3, Jacqui Concolino, .610. 4, Danielle Kang, .608. 5, Amy Yang, .600. 6, Lydia Ko, .588. 7, Angel Yin, .587. 8, Minjee Lee, .581. 9, Nasa Hataoka, .573. 10, Simin Feng, .564.
Rounds Under Par
1, Minjee Lee, .739. 2, Ariya Jutanugarn, .737. 3, Charley Hull, .728. 4, Carlota Ciganda, .726. 5, Inbee Park, .723. 6, In Gee Chun, .714. 7, Jin Young Ko, .709. 8, Lydia Ko, .705. 9, Amy Yang, .685. 10, Lexi Thompson, .677.
