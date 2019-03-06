FedEx Cup Leaders

Through March 3

;Points;Money

1. Xander Schauffele;1,298;$3,530,861

2. Matt Kuchar;1,239;$3,031,933

3. Gary Woodland;998;$2,766,749

4. Charles Howell III;956;$2,235,349

5. Justin Thomas;948;$2,378,275

6. Rickie Fowler;934;$2,363,288

7. Marc Leishman;931;$2,391,391

8. Brooks Koepka;871;$2,587,400

9. Phil Mickelson;821;$2,070,480

10. Dustin Johnson;770;$2,323,352

11. Justin Rose;720;$1,894,795

12. Bryson DeChambeau;712;$1,794,288

13. J.B. Holmes;707;$1,788,641

14. Paul Casey;693;$1,826,473

15. Rory McIlroy;659;$2,035,396

16. Kevin Tway;651;$1,468,218

17. Keith Mitchell;650;$1,587,942

18. Patrick Cantlay;648;$1,569,277

19. Cameron Champ;619;$1,515,091

20. Andrew Putnam;551;$1,349,344

21. Tony Finau;536;$1,559,882

22. Si Woo Kim;535;$1,314,417

23. Adam Scott;511;$1,352,834

24. Adam Long;504;$1,075,568

25. Lucas Glover;486;$1,162,893

26. Adam Hadwin;470;$1,139,506

27. Chez Reavie;466;$1,195,770

28. Scott Piercy;466;$1,200,831

29. Jon Rahm;466;$1,154,950

30. Jason Day;457;$1,253,883

Tour Statistics

Through March 3

Scoring Average

1, Justin Rose, 68.948. 2, Sergio Garcia, 68.972. 3, Justin Thomas, 69.202. 4, Rickie Fowler, 69.237. 5, Lucas Glover, 69.513. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 69.540. 7, Tiger Woods, 69.549. 8, Jim Furyk, 69.618. 9, Gary Woodland, 69.660. 10, Xander Schauffele, 69.732.

Driving Distance

1, Bubba Watson, 318.5. 2 (tie), Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Champ, 316.3. 4, Lucas Bjerregaard, 315.8. 5, Luke List, 314.6. 6, Rory McIlroy, 313.7. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 313.4. 8, Patrick Cantlay, 312.6. 9, Wyndham Clark, 312.4. 10, Matt Wallace, 312.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Jim Furyk, 81.72%. 2, Ryan Armour, 75.33%. 3, Chez Reavie, 74.28%. 4, Brice Garnett, 73.02%. 5, Ben Silverman, 72.08%. 6, Matt Kuchar, 72.06%. 7, Kevin Streelman, 71.58%. 8, Austin Cook, 71.01%. 9, Brian Gay, 70.72%. 10, Andrew Landry, 70.71%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Kevin Chappell, 78.24%. 2, Charles Howell III, 77.34%. 3, Lucas Glover, 76.11%. 4, Gary Woodland, 75.64%. 5, Matt Kuchar, 75.17%. 6 (tie), Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen and Corey Conners, 75.00%. 10, Brendan Steele, 74.36%.

Total Driving

1, Louis Oosthuizen, 16. 2, Shubhankar Sharma, 28. 3, Gary Woodland, 54. 4, Brendan Steele, 60. 5, Sanghyun Park, 64. 6, Bryson DeChambeau, 69. 7, Ian Poulter, 82. 8, Charles Howell III, 92. 9 (tie), Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm, 95.

SG-Putting

1, Brian Gay, 1.149. 2, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.074. 3, Scott Langley, 1.072. 4, Si Woo Kim, .996. 5, Andrew Putnam, .971. 6, Patrick Reed, .967. 7, Martin Piller, .944. 8, Rickie Fowler, .934. 9, Brandt Snedeker, .894. 10, Dustin Johnson, .878.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Rose, 5.50. 2, Justin Thomas, 5.13. 3, Gary Woodland, 5.05. 4, Jason Day, 5.00. 5 (tie), Rickie Fowler and Aaron Wise, 4.96. 7, Cameron Champ, 4.95. 8, Si Woo Kim, 4.86. 9 (tie), Ryan Palmer and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.80.

Eagles (Holes per)

1 (tie), Steve Marino and Kevin Chappell, 54.0. 3 (tie), Zach Johnson and Paul Casey, 60.0. 5, Cody Gribble, 67.5. 6 (tie), Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, 72.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Ernie Els, 78.57%. 2, Derek Fathauer, 74.07%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 72.00%. 4, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 70.83%. 5, Tyrrell Hatton, 68.97%. 6, Justin Rose, 68.18%. 7, Webb Simpson, 67.57%. 8 (tie), Ian Poulter and Steve Marino, 66.67%. 10, Sean O'Hair, 65.71%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Justin Thomas, 244. 2, Justin Rose, 305. 3, Rickie Fowler, 321. 4, Rory McIlroy, 323. 5, Xander Schauffele, 325. 6, Jason Day, 361. 7, Gary Woodland, 376. 8, Brooks Koepka, 379. 9, Marc Leishman, 416. 10, Matt Kuchar, 419.

Champions

Money Leaders

Through March 3

Rank Name;Trn;Money

1. Bernhard Langer;3;$503,000

2. Tom Lehman;4;$405,256

3. David Toms;4;$353,151

4. Miguel Angel Jimenez;4;$300,167

5. Mark O'Meara;4;$287,628

6. Kevin Sutherland;4;$258,100

7. Scott McCarron;4;$224,518

8. Marco Dawson;4;$213,391

9. Colin Montgomerie;4;$183,890

10. Darren Clarke;3;$178,600

11. Woody Austin;4;$177,970

12. Kirk Triplett;4;$171,466

13. Bob Estes;3;$169,810

14. Brandt Jobe;4;$169,800

15. Olin Browne;4;$167,936

16. Fred Couples;3;$156,485

17. Stephen Ames;4;$136,415

18. Jerry Kelly;2;$132,495

19. Ken Tanigawa;4;$122,945

20. Willie Wood;1;$113,900

21. Steve Stricker;3;$105,093

22. Gene Sauers;4;$100,345

23. Scott Parel;4;$96,550

24. Lee Janzen;4;$82,216

25. Mark Calcavecchia;4;$76,326

26. Sandy Lyle;4;$74,538

27. Jeff Maggert;4;$72,956

28. Tim Petrovic;3;$72,574

29. Joe Durant;4;$69,893

30. Retief Goosen;3;$69,265

LPGA

Money Leaders

Through March 3

;Trn;Money

1. Nelly Korda;4;$380,493

2. Minjee Lee;4;$314,169

3. Eun-Hee Ji;3;$292,049

4. Amy Yang;3;$268,271

5. Sung Hyun Park;2;$242,862

6. Jin Young Ko;3;$225,159

7. Celine Boutier;4;$199,670

8. Azahara Munoz;4;$176,713

9. Mirim Lee;3;$171,777

10. Carlota Ciganda;3;$140,308

11. Moriya Jutanugarn;4;$137,116

12. Brooke M. Henderson;3;$126,617

13. Shanshan Feng;3;$110,030

14. Jodi Ewart Shadoff;4;$104,503

15. Wei-Ling Hsu;3;$100,936

16. Sarah Kemp;2;$100,693

17. Haru Nomura;2;$99,609

18. Amy Olson;3;$97,833

19. Jenny Shin;2;$89,256

20. Ariya Jutanugarn;4;$88,187

21. Lydia Ko;4;$86,886

22. Angel Yin;3;$86,865

23. Su Oh;4;$85,174

24. Katherine Kirk;4;$82,888

25. Charlotte Thomas;2;$82,102

26. Mi Hyang Lee;4;$79,246

27. Gaby Lopez;4;$69,362

28. Hyo Joo Kim;2;$67,711

29. Cristie Kerr;3;$65,258

30. Yu Liu;4;$62,713

