FedEx Cup Leaders
Through March 3
;Points;Money
1. Xander Schauffele;1,298;$3,530,861
2. Matt Kuchar;1,239;$3,031,933
3. Gary Woodland;998;$2,766,749
4. Charles Howell III;956;$2,235,349
5. Justin Thomas;948;$2,378,275
6. Rickie Fowler;934;$2,363,288
7. Marc Leishman;931;$2,391,391
8. Brooks Koepka;871;$2,587,400
9. Phil Mickelson;821;$2,070,480
10. Dustin Johnson;770;$2,323,352
11. Justin Rose;720;$1,894,795
12. Bryson DeChambeau;712;$1,794,288
13. J.B. Holmes;707;$1,788,641
14. Paul Casey;693;$1,826,473
15. Rory McIlroy;659;$2,035,396
16. Kevin Tway;651;$1,468,218
17. Keith Mitchell;650;$1,587,942
18. Patrick Cantlay;648;$1,569,277
19. Cameron Champ;619;$1,515,091
20. Andrew Putnam;551;$1,349,344
21. Tony Finau;536;$1,559,882
22. Si Woo Kim;535;$1,314,417
23. Adam Scott;511;$1,352,834
24. Adam Long;504;$1,075,568
25. Lucas Glover;486;$1,162,893
26. Adam Hadwin;470;$1,139,506
27. Chez Reavie;466;$1,195,770
28. Scott Piercy;466;$1,200,831
29. Jon Rahm;466;$1,154,950
30. Jason Day;457;$1,253,883
Tour Statistics
Through March 3
Scoring Average
1, Justin Rose, 68.948. 2, Sergio Garcia, 68.972. 3, Justin Thomas, 69.202. 4, Rickie Fowler, 69.237. 5, Lucas Glover, 69.513. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 69.540. 7, Tiger Woods, 69.549. 8, Jim Furyk, 69.618. 9, Gary Woodland, 69.660. 10, Xander Schauffele, 69.732.
Driving Distance
1, Bubba Watson, 318.5. 2 (tie), Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Champ, 316.3. 4, Lucas Bjerregaard, 315.8. 5, Luke List, 314.6. 6, Rory McIlroy, 313.7. 7, Hideki Matsuyama, 313.4. 8, Patrick Cantlay, 312.6. 9, Wyndham Clark, 312.4. 10, Matt Wallace, 312.1.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Jim Furyk, 81.72%. 2, Ryan Armour, 75.33%. 3, Chez Reavie, 74.28%. 4, Brice Garnett, 73.02%. 5, Ben Silverman, 72.08%. 6, Matt Kuchar, 72.06%. 7, Kevin Streelman, 71.58%. 8, Austin Cook, 71.01%. 9, Brian Gay, 70.72%. 10, Andrew Landry, 70.71%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Kevin Chappell, 78.24%. 2, Charles Howell III, 77.34%. 3, Lucas Glover, 76.11%. 4, Gary Woodland, 75.64%. 5, Matt Kuchar, 75.17%. 6 (tie), Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen and Corey Conners, 75.00%. 10, Brendan Steele, 74.36%.
Total Driving
1, Louis Oosthuizen, 16. 2, Shubhankar Sharma, 28. 3, Gary Woodland, 54. 4, Brendan Steele, 60. 5, Sanghyun Park, 64. 6, Bryson DeChambeau, 69. 7, Ian Poulter, 82. 8, Charles Howell III, 92. 9 (tie), Abraham Ancer and Jon Rahm, 95.
SG-Putting
1, Brian Gay, 1.149. 2, Dominic Bozzelli, 1.074. 3, Scott Langley, 1.072. 4, Si Woo Kim, .996. 5, Andrew Putnam, .971. 6, Patrick Reed, .967. 7, Martin Piller, .944. 8, Rickie Fowler, .934. 9, Brandt Snedeker, .894. 10, Dustin Johnson, .878.
Birdie Average
1, Justin Rose, 5.50. 2, Justin Thomas, 5.13. 3, Gary Woodland, 5.05. 4, Jason Day, 5.00. 5 (tie), Rickie Fowler and Aaron Wise, 4.96. 7, Cameron Champ, 4.95. 8, Si Woo Kim, 4.86. 9 (tie), Ryan Palmer and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.80.
Eagles (Holes per)
1 (tie), Steve Marino and Kevin Chappell, 54.0. 3 (tie), Zach Johnson and Paul Casey, 60.0. 5, Cody Gribble, 67.5. 6 (tie), Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Branden Grace, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, 72.0.
Sand Save Percentage
1, Ernie Els, 78.57%. 2, Derek Fathauer, 74.07%. 3, Tommy Fleetwood, 72.00%. 4, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 70.83%. 5, Tyrrell Hatton, 68.97%. 6, Justin Rose, 68.18%. 7, Webb Simpson, 67.57%. 8 (tie), Ian Poulter and Steve Marino, 66.67%. 10, Sean O'Hair, 65.71%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Justin Thomas, 244. 2, Justin Rose, 305. 3, Rickie Fowler, 321. 4, Rory McIlroy, 323. 5, Xander Schauffele, 325. 6, Jason Day, 361. 7, Gary Woodland, 376. 8, Brooks Koepka, 379. 9, Marc Leishman, 416. 10, Matt Kuchar, 419.
Champions
Money Leaders
Through March 3
Rank Name;Trn;Money
1. Bernhard Langer;3;$503,000
2. Tom Lehman;4;$405,256
3. David Toms;4;$353,151
4. Miguel Angel Jimenez;4;$300,167
5. Mark O'Meara;4;$287,628
6. Kevin Sutherland;4;$258,100
7. Scott McCarron;4;$224,518
8. Marco Dawson;4;$213,391
9. Colin Montgomerie;4;$183,890
10. Darren Clarke;3;$178,600
11. Woody Austin;4;$177,970
12. Kirk Triplett;4;$171,466
13. Bob Estes;3;$169,810
14. Brandt Jobe;4;$169,800
15. Olin Browne;4;$167,936
16. Fred Couples;3;$156,485
17. Stephen Ames;4;$136,415
18. Jerry Kelly;2;$132,495
19. Ken Tanigawa;4;$122,945
20. Willie Wood;1;$113,900
21. Steve Stricker;3;$105,093
22. Gene Sauers;4;$100,345
23. Scott Parel;4;$96,550
24. Lee Janzen;4;$82,216
25. Mark Calcavecchia;4;$76,326
26. Sandy Lyle;4;$74,538
27. Jeff Maggert;4;$72,956
28. Tim Petrovic;3;$72,574
29. Joe Durant;4;$69,893
30. Retief Goosen;3;$69,265
LPGA
Money Leaders
Through March 3
;Trn;Money
1. Nelly Korda;4;$380,493
2. Minjee Lee;4;$314,169
3. Eun-Hee Ji;3;$292,049
4. Amy Yang;3;$268,271
5. Sung Hyun Park;2;$242,862
6. Jin Young Ko;3;$225,159
7. Celine Boutier;4;$199,670
8. Azahara Munoz;4;$176,713
9. Mirim Lee;3;$171,777
10. Carlota Ciganda;3;$140,308
11. Moriya Jutanugarn;4;$137,116
12. Brooke M. Henderson;3;$126,617
13. Shanshan Feng;3;$110,030
14. Jodi Ewart Shadoff;4;$104,503
15. Wei-Ling Hsu;3;$100,936
16. Sarah Kemp;2;$100,693
17. Haru Nomura;2;$99,609
18. Amy Olson;3;$97,833
19. Jenny Shin;2;$89,256
20. Ariya Jutanugarn;4;$88,187
21. Lydia Ko;4;$86,886
22. Angel Yin;3;$86,865
23. Su Oh;4;$85,174
24. Katherine Kirk;4;$82,888
25. Charlotte Thomas;2;$82,102
26. Mi Hyang Lee;4;$79,246
27. Gaby Lopez;4;$69,362
28. Hyo Joo Kim;2;$67,711
29. Cristie Kerr;3;$65,258
30. Yu Liu;4;$62,713
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.