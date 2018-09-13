2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Nominees

To be reduced to 25 in November

x-finalist in 2018; y-first year of eligibility

QUARTERBACKS (5) — Randall Cunningham, Dave Krieg, Jeff Garcia, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair

RUNNING BACKS (14) — Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, x-Edgerrin James, Darryl Johnston, Eric Metcalf (WR/KR/PR), Clinton Portis, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker, Chris Warren, Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS (9) — x-Isaac Bruce, Gary Clark, Henry Ellard, Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Sterling Sharpe, Rod Smith, Hines Ward

TIGHT ENDS (4) — Mark Bavaro, y-Tony Gonzalez, Brent Jones, Jay Novacek

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (15) — Willie Anderson (T), x-Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ray Donaldson (C), x-Alan Faneca (G), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), x-Steve Hutchinson (G), Mike Kenn (T), Olin Kreutz (C), x-Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Chris Samuels (T), Richmond Webb (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (7) — LaRoi Glover (DT/NT), Russell Maryland (DT), Leslie ONeal (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT), Neil Smith (DE), Bryant Young (DT)

LINEBACKERS (14) — Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, y-London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest, Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas

DEFENSIVE BACKS (18) — Eric Allen (CB), Steve Atwater (S), y-Champ Bailey (CB), Ronde Barber (CB/S), Bill Bates (S), LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Thomas Everett (S), Rodney Harrison (S), x-Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), x-John Lynch (S), Tim McDonald (S), y-Ed Reed (FS), Dennis Smith (S), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S)

PUNTERS/KICKER (3) — Jason Elam (K), Jeff Feagles (P), Sean Landeta (P)

SPECIAL TEAMS (2) — Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)

COACHES (11) — Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Jim Hanifan, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil

Senior committee finalist: former Chiefs defensive back Johnny Robinson.

Contributors category finalists: Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Cowboys executive and current NFL consultant Gil Brandt.

