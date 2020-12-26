Private tours of Durkee Mansion available

KENOSHA — The Kemper Center is offering private tours of the decorated historic Durkee Mansion for families by appointment on weekdays through Jan. 6.
This year’s Durkee Mansion theme is “Magical Lantern Glow” in honor of the 150th year of Kemper Hall, when alumnae carried lanterns in procession. Each year, the Durkee Mansion is decorated by dedicated volunteers in a different theme incorporating period accurate holiday décor from the 1860s. Decorations are either handmade or antique.
The charge will be $25 for a one-hour tour and photo opportunity in the Durkee Mansion’s decorated parlor. Tours will also include the decorated Kemper Center chapel. Everyone must wear masks while in the building and there will be a 10-person maximum per group.
Call 262-925-8040 or visit kempercenter.com for more information.