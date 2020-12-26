 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Private tours of Durkee Mansion available
0 comments

Private tours of Durkee Mansion available

  • 0
Durkee Mansion decorated

The historic Durkee Mansion will not be open to the public for the holidays, but the Kemper Center will offer private tours for families by appointment only on weekdays starting Nov. 30 through Jan. 6.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

KENOSHA — The Kemper Center is offering private tours of the decorated historic Durkee Mansion for families by appointment on weekdays through Jan. 6.

This year’s Durkee Mansion theme is “Magical Lantern Glow” in honor of the 150th year of Kemper Hall, when alumnae carried lanterns in procession. Each year, the Durkee Mansion is decorated by dedicated volunteers in a different theme incorporating period accurate holiday décor from the 1860s. Decorations are either handmade or antique.

The charge will be $25 for a one-hour tour and photo opportunity in the Durkee Mansion’s decorated parlor. Tours will also include the decorated Kemper Center chapel. Everyone must wear masks while in the building and there will be a 10-person maximum per group.

Call 262-925-8040 or visit kempercenter.com for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood
Government and Politics

Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood

  • 5 min to read

The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.

“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.

+2
The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit
Local News

The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit

  • 5 min to read

It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.

This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.

Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News