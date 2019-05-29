Priscilla J. Barrios 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Priscilla J. Barrios, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, burglary. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Local woman wins half a million in scratch-off Lottery game 'He didn't deserve what happened'; Jose Angel, 19, was a hard worker with big dreams Three men arrested after reportedly re-creating crime film 'In constant fear': Court records document woman's struggle with domestic abuse Boy, 6, with disabilities reportedly left alone, mother charged View All Promotions promotion spotlight Which 'Peanuts' character are you? promotion VIDEO DINING GUIDE: Check out videos of Racine-area restaurants! Tell us what you think Should voucher-school funding info be included on property tax bills throughout the state? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back Print Ads Ad Vault Nurses 1/4 page ad in paper for Sponsors May 26, 2019 Ridgewood Care Center 3205 Wood Rd, Racine, WI 53406 262-554-6440 Website Ads Ad Vault Memorial Day May 27, 2019 Andis Company 1800 Renaissance Blvd, Sturtevant, WI 53177 262-884-2600 Website Ad Vault 1st Cover RE May 26, 2019 Newport Builders 6949 Mariner Dr, Racine, WI 53406 262-632-7373 Website Ad Vault A message about weeds May 26, 2019 Racine City Public Works / Retail 730 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53403 262-636-9121 Website Ad Vault 099: SEWFRC 2019-2020 Proposed Budget 18 hrs ago Southeastern Wi Fox River 6212 N River Bay Rd, Waterford, WI 53185 262-895-3703 Website Ad Vault WNA, MAD CITY WINDOWS May 24, 2019 Wna/classified-display 319 E 5th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309 608-238-7171 Ad Vault TV FILL May 26, 2019 Office Celebration #7 May 28, 2019 Integrity Funeral Services 29134 Evergreen Dr., Waterford, WI 53185 262-514-4600 Website Ad Vault Memorial Day ad May 27, 2019 Sturino Funeral Home 3014 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, WI 53404 262-632-4479 Website Ads Ad Vault FILL-O&A 18 hrs ago
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.