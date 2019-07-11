Bureau revises average income tax cut in state budget
MADISON — The Legislature’s fiscal analysts are revising the average income tax cut Wisconsinites will see for 2020.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated in June that tax cuts in the state budget coupled with another bill that cuts taxes using revenue from online sales would result in an average tax reduction of $91 in 2019 and $124 in 2020.
The fiscal bureau released a memo Thursday revising the 2020 average reduction to $118.
The memo explains that the June projection assumed the online sales bill would be signed before July 1 and it would take effect Oct. 1. But Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sign the measure until July 3, which means it can’t take effect until Jan. 1. That means the cut will occur three months later than anticipated.
Sexual assault case against firefighter dismissed
MILWAUKEE — A sexual assault case against a Milwaukee firefighter has been dismissed.
Michael Peden was charged in December 2017 with second-degree sexual assault. But according to court records, the case was dismissed Thursday without prejudice — meaning charges could be re-filed.
Peden was accused of groping a co-worker and giving her a poor evaluation after she complained.
Peden’s attorney, Rebecca Coffee, says Peden feels vindicated and has maintained his innocence.
At the time, Peden worked as a heavy equipment operator and was assigned as an acting lieutenant at a firehouse. His attorney says as of Thursday morning, Peden was on paid leave.
Chief Deputy Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern told media that conflicting witness statements made the case not provable beyond a reasonable doubt.
UW regents approve student fee, room-and-board increases
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System regents have voted to increase student fees and room-and-board costs for the upcoming school year.
The regents approved the increases unanimously as part of the system’s 2019-20 operational budget Thursday. Under the plan, student fees will increase an average of $36 across the system.
UW-Madison students will face a $170 increase, the largest of any four-year school, bringing their annual fees to $1,452. Debt service on a new recreational center and natatorium is driving the increase.
Drivers at other schools include classroom expansions, new diversity programs, free flu shots and increased security costs at athletic events.
Students at every four-year school except Milwaukee and River Falls will see room-and-board rates go up. Increases will range from $20 at Stout to $258 at Madison.
Ceremony marks one year since deadly explosion
SUN PRAIRIE — Hundreds of people walked in silence from a Sun Prairie fire station to the city’s downtown and the spot where firefighter Cory Barr was killed in a natural gas explosion one year ago.
More than 400 people attended a remembrance ceremony Wednesday evening to mark the day when Barr died and six buildings were destroyed in the explosion and fire. Barr and other first responders were clearing the area after the gas line was broken just before the explosion.
Barr’s wife, Abby Barr, thanked the community for their prayers, hugs and donations, recalling one young girl who raised $11 to give to the fire department, money she made from a lemonade stand. Barr said it was important to move forward and heal.
Milwaukee would pay $7.5M settlement in bite- mark case
MILWAUKEE — A man would receive $7.5 million from the City of Milwaukee after he was wrongly imprisoned for 24 years based on what he says was bogus bite-mark evidence.
Robert Lee Stinson agreed to settle his claims against the city and one of its former police detectives for an initial payment of $3.5 million in August and $4 million in January. The settlement was reached during a jury trial over Stinson’s claims that detectives and dentists conspired to frame him in his neighbor’s homicide using the bite-mark evidence, according to media reports. Stinson was convicted in 1985 of killing Ione Cychosz of Milwaukee. He was freed in 2009 after the Wisconsin Innocence Project found experts who rejected the dentists’ conclusions that a bite mark on the victim was left by Stinson.
UW workgroups to improve mental health services
MADISON— University of Wisconsin System officials plan to create workgroups to develop recommendations on how to better serve students with mental health needs.
The system says student visits to campus counseling centers have increased 55% since 2010. According to data from the National College Health Assessment, 23% of system students reported begin diagnosed with or treated for depression in 2015 and 27% reported being diagnosed with or treated for anxiety. System officials presented the Board of Regents with a plan Thursday that calls for creating three workgroups that will assess student needs and existing on-campus services. The workgroups will begin developing recommendations for improvements early next year and present a formal report by April.
New regents President Drew Petersen has made improving student mental health services one of his top priorities.
