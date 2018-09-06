Remains of La Crosse WWII sailor identified
LA CROSSE — The U.S. Department of Defense says the remains of a Wisconsin serviceman killed during World War II have been identified.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the remains of Navy Seaman 1st Class George Naegle, of La Crosse, from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. He was among the unidentified military personnel buried in 46 plots in the cemetery, known as the Punchbowl.
Naegle’s battleship, the USS Oklahoma, was attacked by Japanese aircraft while it was moored at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack killed 429 crewmen, including Naegle.
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war.
Wisconsin families get $94M from child tax rebate
MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker’s office says Wisconsin families claimed $94.2 million from a child tax rebate the Republican incumbent proposed as he faces re-election in November.
That’s short of the $122 million that could have been claimed by eligible families.
The rebate approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature made $100 available to Wisconsin taxpayers with dependent children. Walker touted the tax rebate for months in the spring during the application window, which ended in July. Families received the rebates during that time.
Democrats assailed the rebate and a sales tax holiday for back-to-school purchases as election year bribes.
Walker said Thursday the child tax rebate money went to almost 558,000 families for 942,333 children. He has touted it during his re-election campaign against Democrat Tony Evers.
Kaul: Kavanaugh will restrict abortion rights
MADISON — Wisconsin attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul says Brett Kavanaugh will vote to restrict abortion rights if he wins a spot on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Kaul, a Democrat, is challenging Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel in November’s elections.
Kaul said during a luncheon on Madison on Thursday that there’s every reason to believe Kavanaugh will vote to at least restrict abortion rights and perhaps overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
He says President Donald Trump has said he wants to nominate judges who would overturn Roe vs. Wade and the selection process for the Supreme Court was designed to select a nominee that is extremely conservative.
He says Kavanaugh will move the court “significantly to the right.”
