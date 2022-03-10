Wisconsin In Brief

Babysitter sentenced to 43 years for killing infant

WAUSAU — A Wausau woman accused of killing an infant boy she was babysitting and attempting to cover up his death must spend 43 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Marissa Tietsort, 31, pleaded no contest in November to first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse. An autopsy showed that the 11-week-old boy suffered multiple injuries to his head and a broken tailbone.

After the baby's death, Tietsort dressed him up in a snowsuit and took him to McDonald's before giving him back to his mother without telling her he was dead. Tietsort then went swimming at a hotel with her boyfriend and son, authorities said.

Tietsort was also ordered to serve 23 years of extended supervision following her prison term, WAOW-TV reported.

Sixth state senator won't seek re-election

MADISON — The list of retirements from the Wisconsin state Senate grew to six on Thursday, with 24-year-veteran Sen. Jerry Petrowski, of Marathon, announcing that he will not seek re-election.

Petrowski is the third Republican to announce plans not to seek another term, joining Sen. Kathy Bernier, of Chippewa Falls, and Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton. Roth is running for lieutenant governor.

The Democrats not returning are Minority Leader Janet Bewley, of Mason, Janis Ringhand, of Evansville and Jon Erpenbach, of West Point.

Additionally, Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga, of Brookfield, said this week he will not run again due to changes in his legislative district under new maps adopted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In addition to the six senators, so far 13 members of the Assembly have announced plans not to run again in the fall.

Petrowski was first elected to the Assembly in 1998 and then the Senate in 2012. Petrowski, 71, noted the six of his northcentral Wisconsin district in announcing his retirement.

"I represent 91 towns, 26 villages, seven cities, and portions of 31 school districts — all across six counties," he said in a statement. "It is a sizable district and takes over 4½ hours to drive from one end to the other."

Probe into officer-involved shooting finished

MADISON — State investigators have turned over their findings related to a Jan. 11 shooting involving Madison police officers to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, a state Department of Justice spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Gillian Drummond said the findings of the state Division of Criminal Investigation were turned over on Feb. 23 to District Attorney Ismael Ozanne for charging decisions. She declined to comment further.

Ozanne said he has been reviewing DCI’s reports but does not have a timeline for a decision.

The apparent shootout outside an apartment building near Dryden and Northport drives on Madison’s North Side wounded one man, identified by court records and in a court appearance a month ago as Syngleton J. Smith-Harston, 24, of Madison, who was being sought for two armed robberies on the North Side.

State Department of Corrections records indicate Smith-Harston was on DOC supervision but had absconded, and was also wanted on active bench warrants for failing to appear in court for six earlier felony and misdemeanor cases.

Treasurer wants state to shed Russian investments

MADISON — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski called on the state Monday to shed any investments with Russian entities in response to the Ukraine invasion.

Godlewski, a Democrat in the midst of a run for U.S. Senate, issued a news release calling for the state investment board to identify any direct Russian holdings and make a divestment plan.

The investment board's main responsibility is managing the state employee retirement account. The board's spokesman, Chris Preisler said about 0.06% of the retirement account is in Russian-linked assets. That accounts for about $90 million of the $147 billion fund, he said.

External managers outside of the board's control manage more than 80% of those accounts and none of the remaining assets are direct investments in Russian stocks or bonds, he said. Finding willing buyers for those assets is difficult given the situation in Ukraine, he added.

Associated Press and Lee Newspapers

