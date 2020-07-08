Wisconsin In Brief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Man dies after crashing into police van

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man died Tuesday in a head-on crash with a Milwaukee Police patrol van, police said.

The man’s vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and collided with the marked Milwaukee Police Department van near South Logan Avenue and East Oklahoma Avenue on the city’s south side, police said. The Milwaukee man had to be extricated from his vehicle and died of his injuries.

A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman who was his passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The van was driven by a 54-year-old officer who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is a 17-year veteran of the force.

The crash was under investigation as of Tuesday.

Man allegedly makes threats with gun

KENOSHA — A 63-year-old Kenosha man was found passed out on the ground with a loaded gun in his waistband after allegedly pointing the gun at two men outside a tavern.