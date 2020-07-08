Wisconsin In Brief

Man dies after crashing into police van
MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man died Tuesday in a head-on crash with a Milwaukee Police patrol van, police said.
The man’s vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and collided with the marked Milwaukee Police Department van near South Logan Avenue and East Oklahoma Avenue on the city’s south side, police said. The Milwaukee man had to be extricated from his vehicle and died of his injuries.
A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman who was his passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The van was driven by a 54-year-old officer who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is a 17-year veteran of the force.
The crash was under investigation as of Tuesday.
Man allegedly makes threats with gun
KENOSHA — A 63-year-old Kenosha man was found passed out on the ground with a loaded gun in his waistband after allegedly pointing the gun at two men outside a tavern.
Kenosha Police were called to the area of 45th Street and Eighth Avenue at about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man threatening people with a gun. When officers arrived, they found the man lying asleep on the parkway next to the road, apparently intoxicated, Lt. Joe Nosalik said.
Witnesses told officers the man had argued with two men in a tavern, then gone outside. When the two men came outside, the 63-year-old “threatened them and pointed the firearm at them,” Nosalik said.
The man was arrested with recommended charges of disorderly conduct while armed, endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and going armed while on a licensed premise, all misdemeanor charges.
He was released pending charges.
Walworth Sheriff's Office lobby to close
ELKHORN — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office main lobby, 1770 County Road NN, will be closed for remodeling beginning July 15 and running to Oct. 3.
The project will include the addition of two private rooms within the lobby for citizens to meet with staff members and increased efficiencies within central records. There will also be an increase in available workspace created for citizens to complete necessary paperwork.
During the project, visitors may be rerouted to the Waukesha County Huber Facility, 1400 Northview Road, located behind the Sheriff’s Office, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors will be able to access the Huber Facility via Highway NN and Patrick Bolton Drive (westernmost driveway). Signs will be posted to assist visitors with locating the Huber Facility.
Visitors needing assistance outside of office hours will be able to contact the Communications Center anytime by phone inside of the Huber Facility vestibule.
The Jail Sallyport will not be affected during this reconstruction and will continue to receive and release inmates as usual.
For questions, call Capt. Scott McClory, project manager, at 262-741-4481.
— From staff and wire reports
