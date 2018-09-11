Pocan: Talk of impeachment is ‘moot’
MADISON — Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan was one of the first members of Congress to mention the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump more than a year ago.
But on Monday Pocan downplayed impeachment talk when asked about it at a news conference. He says “it’s kind of a moot conversation in many ways” because “right now impeachment’s impossible.”
That’s because Republicans control both the U.S. House and Senate where any articles of impeachment would have to be voted upon.
Most Democrats have steered clear of saying too much publicly about impeachment, wary of angering voters opposed to the idea ahead of the November midterm election. Polls have shown the public is divided on whether Trump should be impeached.
Pocan says the best thing is to let the Robert Mueller investigation into Trump “run its course.”
Evers: Walker misleading on gap attack
MADISON — Wisconsin’s achievement gap between white and non-white students is becoming an issue in the race for governor.
Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Monday tweeted that his opponent Tony Evers hasn’t done enough the past nine years as state superintendent to close the gap. Wisconsin’s achievement gap is one of the worst in the country and has been for years.
Evers says in a statement that all of his budget requests made to Walker included policies designed to close the achievement gap but “very few of those items are given consideration. The governor knows that.”
Evers says, “Political rhetoric isn’t going to fix this. Leadership and support can.”
Walker tweeted Monday that Evers has failed to lead on the issue and “Now he’s resorted to making excuses.”
Pocan unsure how much aid will come
MADISON — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan says it’s difficult to know how much federal money may be available to assist victims of flooding in his south-central Wisconsin congressional district, which includes the city of Madison.
The process for determining what is eligible for federal money is complicated.
Pocan stressed Monday that more details about what may be available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will come after Gov. Scott Walker requests a federal disaster declaration. Walker wasn’t expected to request that until damage assessments were complete.
Walker said last week that the storms that began Aug. 17 have caused at least $209 million in damage.
The Democrat Pocan says he anticipates Democrats and Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation will work together and with Walker to make the most money available both for public and private losses.
Madison sees algae blooms after flooding
MADISON — Receding floodwaters, sunshine and warming temperatures has created a resurgence of bacterial algae blooms on Madison’s lakes.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that bacterial outbreaks caused a record number of beach closings in Dane County this summer. The hazardous blooms are caused by an overabundance of the nutrient phosphorus, which is often carried off farm fields and city streets by rain.
Kirsti Sorsa is the program manager at Public Health Madison and Dane County. She says blooms Monday were likely the result of storm runoff following heavy rains.
All area beaches have been closed since flooding began because of contaminants and other water hazards. Health officials say residents shouldn’t go into water with suspected algae outbreaks. The toxins can cause digestive, respiratory and neurological sickness, as well as skin rashes.
Red Cross volunteers head for Carolinas
MILWAUKEE — Volunteers from the Wisconsin American Red Cross are headed to the Carolinas to help with preparation for Hurricane Florence and recovery from its aftermath.
So far, 13 people in Wisconsin have answered the chapter’s call for volunteers. Wisconsin regional CEO Patty Flowers told media the volunteers will begin to depart from Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee beginning Tuesday. Flowers says they will be tasked with setting up shelters for those moving to safer territory.
Following the hurricanes and flooding in 2017, more than 350 volunteers from Wisconsin traveled to help. Flowers expects the same to be true this year if Florence continues on its current path.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.