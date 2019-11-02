Police search for suspect in acid attack
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a man suspected in an acid attack that sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital.
Police say the incident began about 8:30 p.m. Friday with a verbal altercation. The dispute escalated and the unknown suspect allegedly threw acid from an aluminum cannister at the victim, leaving him with second-degree burns on his face. The suspect is a white man. The victim has not been identified.
Alderman Jose Perez said in a statement that police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. He called it a “heinous” offense and an act of “senseless violence.”
St. Norbert College president is retiring
DE PERE — The president of St. Norbert College in De Pere is retiring after the school year.
Brian Bruess has led the four-year Catholic liberal arts institution since June 2017. He says while his decision is probably unexpected to most, he says the college is in “exceptional shape” with faculty who are “wildly talented” and committed to their students. School officials have not finalized details about the search process for a new president.
St. Norbert has an enrollment of about 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.
