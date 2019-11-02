{{featured_button_text}}

Police search for suspect in acid attack

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a man suspected in an acid attack that sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital.

Police say the incident began about 8:30 p.m. Friday with a verbal altercation. The dispute escalated and the unknown suspect allegedly threw acid from an aluminum cannister at the victim, leaving him with second-degree burns on his face. The suspect is a white man. The victim has not been identified.

Alderman Jose Perez said in a statement that police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. He called it a “heinous” offense and an act of “senseless violence.”

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

St. Norbert College president is retiring

DE PERE — The president of St. Norbert College in De Pere is retiring after the school year.

Brian Bruess has led the four-year Catholic liberal arts institution since June 2017. He says while his decision is probably unexpected to most, he says the college is in “exceptional shape” with faculty who are “wildly talented” and committed to their students. School officials have not finalized details about the search process for a new president.

St. Norbert has an enrollment of about 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Associated Press

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments