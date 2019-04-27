Man dies while in custody of police
GREEN BAY — Green Bay police say a man who was taken into custody overnight has died.
WLUK-TV reports that police had responded to a report of a man causing several disturbances. The suspect was eventually apprehended when he would not obey commands.
Police say the man appeared to have a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital, where he died. No further details were released.
The Appleton Police Department is investigating the incident.
Man crashes into garage, arms himself inside house
OREGON — Authorities say a drunken driver intentionally crashed his car into the garage of an Oregon home, then went inside the residence and armed himself with a shotgun.
Oregon police say the incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The 27-year-old man allegedly hit a vehicle parked in the driveway and then crashed into the garage and hit another vehicle. There were two people in the house at the time.
Police say while officers were responding to the scene the suspect went into the house and armed himself with the shotgun. Officers were able to safely take him into custody. No injuries were reported.
Police say the suspect is facing charges of drunken driving, domestic disorderly conduct while armed, domestic damage to property and endangering safety with a weapon.
Woman arrested in connection with house fire fatality
MONTELLO — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in connection with a house fire in Montello that left one man dead.
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Daniel Gilmartin died in the April 20 blaze. A 42-year-old Montello woman was taken into custody Thursday night. Criminal charges are expected to be filed Monday.
Authorities say no further details about the fire will be released until the suspect appears in court.
