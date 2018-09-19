Federal authorities investigating explosive devices
NEW BERLIN — Federal authorities are investigating two small explosions in New Berlin.
No one was hurt when explosive devices detonated along a road on Saturday and Monday. New Berlin police saw frayed electrical wire and gray smoke and called the Milwaukee County bomb squad. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.
ATF is offering a reward of $5,000 for information about who is responsible for the explosions.
State sees more bleeding cases linked to synthetic pot
MADISON — Wisconsin health officials report more cases of severe bleeding linked to synthetic marijuana containing rat poison.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Tuesday the agency has confirmed 16 additional bleeding cases. That brings the number of people affected in the outbreak to 80.
The latest confirmed case is in Fond du Lac County. Other cases have been confirmed in Dane, Milwaukee, Outagamie and Rock counties.
Victims have ranged in age from 16 to over 50 years old. There has been one death in Wisconsin associated with the outbreak.
Since March, the department has been investigating an outbreak of severe bleeding in people who have used synthetic marijuana, commonly called “Fake Weed”, “K2” or “Spice.” The product contains a chemical used in rat poison.
Businesses working to recover from flooding
GREEN BAY — Some businesses on Green Bay’s east side are working to reopen after heavy rain caused major flooding this week.
Midwest Restoration is helping North Shore Bank recover from the flood water. Two doors down, Familia Dental wasn’t expected to reopen until next week. Elite Restoration owner Brandon Schwarm told media that flooring, drywall, carpet and cabinets were damaged by flood water.
Dollar Tree, Arby’s and Razz-Ma-Tazz bar are other businesses temporarily closed by flooding. The deluge of rain Monday had firefighters rescuing more than 50 people from vehicles that were stuck in 6 to 10 feet of water. Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton says more than 100 people were evacuated from seven buildings due to flooding.
